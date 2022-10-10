Read full article on original website
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Gizmodo
Microsoft Reveals Three New Surface Computers, Including One That Costs $4,300
Microsoft is still making Surface PCs! The company held a short virtual event earlier today to introduce two new models to its lineup, plus a few new software updates coming down the pipeline, including one with DALL-E integration. For hardware, the Surface Studio 2+ is the big kicker today, as...
Windows 11 version 22H2: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's big 2022 OS update
Microsoft is now shipping its first big update to Windows 11, known as the 2022 Update and version 22H2, this next release continues the vision that was first introduced with Windows 11 last year. Here's everything you need to know.
knowtechie.com
The best Prime Early Access tech deals
Are you looking for the best Prime Early Access deals? Of course you are – you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t. But, lucky for you, we’ve been busy scouring Amazon’s storefront for all of the best deals Prime Early Access has to offer. If...
ZDNet
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
knowtechie.com
Meta and Microsoft team up for better VR productivity and gaming
Microsoft and Meta are teaming up to bring productivity and gaming to the Meta’s Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets. The biggest Microsoft services are coming to VR, including Teams, Office, Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The biggest takeaway is that Meta hopes that actual, industry-standard productivity tools will drive...
knowtechie.com
Meta reveals the all-new $1,499 Meta Quest Pro headset
Meta kicked off its annual Meta Connect conference today in a big way. CEO Mark Zuckerberg took advantage of the keynote to launch the $1,499 Meta Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset. That’s not a typo. We’ve known for some time that the VR headset would be high-end, and early...
Microsoft launches ‘Windows 365’ app for Windows 11 and Windows 10 in preview
Microsoft has provided updates to its Windows 365 “Cloud PC” service, which launched last year and enables enterprises the ability to spin up a virtual machine running Windows 10 or Windows 11 in the cloud for employees to use.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2+ is stuffed with new hardware
Microsoft refreshed the Surface Studio 2 today, bringing new internals to the all-in-one desktop PC. Powered by newer hardware, it is now known as the Surface Studio 2+. The previous device was released four years ago. Microsoft didn’t change the design this time, opting to modernize the hardware it runs on and add some new ports.
ZDNet
Microsoft: iCloud Photos, Apple TV and Apple Music are coming to Windows 11
Microsoft seemingly has come to some kind of partnership agreement with Apple and is bringing support for iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app. Microsoft also announced on October 12 that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps available in the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023. "Excited...
daystech.org
Advanced SystemCare 16: AI-powered PC Optimizer and Cleaner to Make Windows PC Faster, and Safer | Region
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IObit, the world’s main system utilities and safety software program supplier, as we speak pronounces the discharge of its flagship Windows instrument – Advanced SystemCare 16. The all-in-one PC utility with full-scale enhanced options can deeply clear junk information, fast increase startup, in addition to highly effective safeguard privateness in a single click on, which might at all times preserve a cleaner, smoother, and safer Windows PC for tens of millions of customers worldwide.
knowtechie.com
Prime Early Access: AirPods Pro 2 now at its lowest on Amazon
Sure, the AirPods Pro 2 were just launched a month ago, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from slapping a moderately healthy discount on them. That’s right, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale gets the new AirPods Pro 2 down to $223.24. They typically sell for $249, so that’s 10% in savings. Hey, that’s better than nothing.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Series Gets New Software Update
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 4 series is receiving a new software update. The rollout began in South Korea a few days back and has since expanded to other regions too, including the US. The new firmware version for the 2021 Samsung smartwatches is R8**XXU1GVI3. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Samsung & Google Team Up For More Interoperable Smart Home
Samsung and Google are teaming up to make smart home devices more interoperable. The companies are letting you control or manage Matter-compatible smart gadgets through both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems irrespective of where you set up the devices first. You can complete the setup process through the SmartThings app on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet and later control the devices through the Google Home app, and vice versa. You don’t need to manually set up the devices again on the other app.
Microsoft unveils new 'Microsoft 365' hub app for Windows, mobile, and web
Microsoft has unveiled a big update to the Office app on Windows, Android, and iOS, at Microsoft Ignite 2022, which rebrands the app to “Microsoft 365” and adds a handful of new features and changes.
knowtechie.com
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones see their first-ever discount
Sony announced its latest flagship headphones, the $399 WH-1000XM5, back in May, and now they’re seeing their first major discount, courtesy of Amazon. Typically priced at $399.99, you can grab them now at their newly minted discounted price of $348. That’s $51 off the usual sticker price. The...
Android Authority
How to change the ringtone on an Android phone
You can make every call unique. The default ringtone on your Android device isn’t always the best option. It might be too soft, too loud, or simply annoying, and you might not want to listen to it whenever you get a call. Among Android’s many customization features is the ability to change your phone’s ringtone, add custom ringtones, and even set unique ringtones for specific contacts. Here’s how to change the ringtone on an Android phone.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 7 is more used than Windows 11 in companies
A Windows 11 it is having a hard time spreading among home users due to its high requirements, which have left many machines out of the game and forced to use Windows 10 or move to Linux. On the other hand, if common users are not very diligent on many occasions when it comes to updating the operating system, companies are even less so, to the extent that Windows 7 is still more used than Windows 11 in that segment.
TechRadar
A whole load of PCs still don't qualify for Windows 11
A significant proportion (43 percent) of all business devices are still unable to upgrade to Windows 11 because of hardware requirements imposed by Microsoft, according to new research (opens in new tab) published by IT management company Lansweeper. TechRadar Pro previously reported in March 2022 that many millions of business...
