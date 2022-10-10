Samsung and Google are teaming up to make smart home devices more interoperable. The companies are letting you control or manage Matter-compatible smart gadgets through both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems irrespective of where you set up the devices first. You can complete the setup process through the SmartThings app on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet and later control the devices through the Google Home app, and vice versa. You don’t need to manually set up the devices again on the other app.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO