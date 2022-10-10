Read full article on original website
Related
Warmer temps for rest of workweek with sweater weather by Saturday
The warmer temps won't last. Cooler temps arrive just in time for the weekend. It will be true sweater weather by Saturday.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning forecast
Saturday turned out to be a beautiful October day, despite the big drop in temperatures. Temps were in the mid to upper 50s, which is more typical of early November than early October.Early Sunday morning will feature crystal clear skies and light winds, which will set up perfect conditions for efficient cooling. It will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far.While 45 is the forecasted low for the city, many of our suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties to the north and west.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding back into the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night looks to feature clear skies and cool temperatures once again, with a low of 49.
Narcity
Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Looking 'Blustery' & Snow Might Hit This Week
Alberta weather is about to get blustery with a lot of wind and some snow is potentially coming to the province this week. After some pretty warm temperatures through the beginning of October, Alberta is getting a taste of fall with some "blustery and chilly" weather as a cold front makes its way across the Prairies early in the week, according to The Weather Network.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Nastiest Pattern In Weeks & Here's Where It'll Snow
Snow is once again creeping into Ontario's weather forecast as the province prepares to face its most turbulent conditions in weeks. According to The Weather Network (TWN), an "expansive area of high pressure" that has prevented most storms from tracking into the province in October will open the floodgates late this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
End of Week Warmup To Be Followed by November-Like Chill in the Northeast
Forecasters predict that temperatures will dramatically decline to levels not seen since this past spring in many areas.
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain to clear by midmorning as sunshine returns
After a few more hours in the rain, metro Atlanta can look forward to the return of sunshine Thursday and warmer weather headed into the weekend.
Comments / 0