LeRoy Norville
LeRoy Joseph Norville Jr., 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan. LeRoy was born to LeRoy Sr. and Dorothy (Preiss) Norville on February 4, 1932, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee in 1950. On September 6, 1950, LeRoy married Arlene Scott in Waukegan, IL.
Ilona Douville
Ilona M. Douville, age 72, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born in Germany on July 26, 1950, the daughter of the late Edward and Irmgard Trice Mueller. She attended local schools in Wheeling, Illinios, and graduated from Wheeling High School. Ilona was...
John Yellstrom
John Carl Yellstrom, 77, of Howards Grove, formerly of Merrill, Wisconsin, died at his home on. John was born on January 15, 1945 to the late Carl and Adeline (Schroeder) Yellstrom. He was. raised by the late Emil and Mildred Ricci of Merrill, Wisconsin. He attended Schultzspur School through eighth...
Sharon Klahn
Our loving mother, Sharon “Sherry” Klahn, passed into the precious arms of Jesus on October 9, 2022 at. She was born in Sheboygan on January 12, 1947, a daughter of the late John and Delores (Kalk) Geosits. Sherry had many friends, loved entertaining and always made everyone feel...
Jayden Laganowski
Jayden Michael Laganowski, 21, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Jayden was born on May 9, 2001, to Michael and Rosa (Velier) Laganowski in Sheboygan. Jayden was quiet and polite. He was dedicated to everything he put his mind to. Jayden always dreamed of joining the military. He enjoyed wrestling, especially with his siblings and loved them so much. He enjoyed the outdoors, sports, target practice and weightlifting. Jayden was and is so loved and will be dearly and deeply missed.
Mary Torrison
Mary Sue Torrison, age 74, passed away at home in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin on October 11, 2022. Mary was born on April 21, 1948 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Mary Grace and Gustave Torrison. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Clarks Mills and graduated from Valders High School in 1966. She then attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned a degree in Communication Science and Disorders. Mary spent her career as a Speech-Language Pathologist for the Sheboygan Public Schools. During retirement, she remained committed to young students and volunteered as a classroom aide for as long as she could. On July 12, 1980 Mary married Otto (Skip) Grunow in Sheboygan Falls, WI. They spent their 42-year marriage living happily in Sheboygan Falls with the Sheboygan River in their backyard. Mary and Skip were incredibly devoted to one another and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. As Mary endured more health challenges in recent years, she could always count on Skip, who remained a vigilant, caring partner constantly looking out for her.
Diana Cooper
Diana L. Cooper, age 72, of Rothschild, formerly of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center. She was born on November 29, 1949, the daughter of the late Frank and Lorraine Reichardt Kolenc. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. Diana...
Robert Burhop
Robert “Bob” F. Burhop, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Billings, MT. He was born on July 10, 1934, in Sheboygan to the late William and Dorothy (Ristow) Burhop. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School, class of 1952. Bob enlisted.
Linda Uglem
Linda R. (Howell) Uglem, 79, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Linda was born in St. Joseph’s County in Indiana and graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1961. Linda had many hobbies including quilting, oil painting, gardening, cooking gourmet meals, hiking, biking, tennis, golf, creative arts, and listening to Gospel music. She won an award back in 1976 as Best Supporting Actress at the La Crosse Community Theatre. She graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. degree in Education (1966). Linda followed that with an M.S. degree from Purdue University in Speech Pathology (1971) coupled with an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration from the University of Madison (1991).
Sandra Hintz
Sandra J. Hintz, 87 of Waldo passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 6, 2022 with her. loving family beside her. Sandra was born on July 24, 1935 in Plymouth a daughter to the late Arthur and Ella (TeHennepe) Kappel. She grew up on the family farm and...
Dessie Adams
Dessie Arlene Adams, age 93, passed away on October 5, 2022 at Rocky Knoll Health Care. Center; where she has resided since April, 2016. Her previous residence was on Frederick St in. Plymouth, WI. Dessie was born April 14, 1929 in a farm house in Juneau County near Wonewoc, WI....
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Elverda Seehaver
Elverda N. Seehaver, age 77, of Valders, passed away on October 7, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 1, 1945, in Sheboygan, to the late Henry and Hanna (Roerdink) Grapentine. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High...
Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
Eastbound Erie Between 19th & 23rd Closing Through Next Monday
Drivers using Erie Avenue on Sheboygan’s west side may need to accommodate some re-routing for the next week or so. Sheboygan Water Utility Engineer Dave McMillan said that the eastbound lane of traffic between North 23rd and North 19th Streets will be closed for water system repairs from Wednesday October 12th through Monday the 17th. West bound traffic won’t be affected, and access will be maintained for residents, the city bus, and EMS. A detour was sent out by the Sheboygan Water Utility, and those wishing updates can check out http://www.sheboyganwater.org.
Manitowoc County Sheriff Seeks Public Help Locating Hit-And-Run Driver
Manitowoc County authorities are hoping that the public can help them locate the driver of a truck involved in a recent hit-and-run incident. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jerrod Konen said that the accident happened at around 6:20 p.m. this past Saturday between a 2004-2008 silver Ford pickup truck and another vehicle on Manitowoc County Highway “JJ” and Logwood Lane in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids, just west of I-43. The truck should be missing its drivers side taillight, has black decaling along the bottom of the doors and may have tinted windows. A picture of that truck taken with the dash cam of the other vehicle involved was obtained and posted on the Sheriff’s Office facebook page. Anyone that can help identify the other driver is requested to contact Lt. Jerrod Konen at (920)683-4201, by email jerrodkonen@manitowoccountywi.gov or Crime Stoppers (920) 683-4466. Tipsters can also utilize the P3 phone app to provide anonymous information.
Brooks Trial: Week Two Begins With Apology, Odd Claim
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU-WRN) — Week two of the Darrell Brooks Jr homicide trial is underway in Waukesha. Brooks, who is representing himself after firing his attorneys just before the proceedings started, opened the week by apologizing to the court for a series of outbursts in the first week. Brooks...
