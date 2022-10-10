ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyXG7_0iTO3eF000

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced.

“Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”

Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor.

According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s tribes as reasons for their endorsement.

"Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community," the leaders said. "When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together."

The conference will be held at the Petroleum Club Event Center in Oklahoma City.

Comments / 33

let's be real
2d ago

I guess Joy has already sold her soul to the Indian tribes. Stitt was making them pay up on their agreements and the Tribes couldn't buy him off so now they want to get rid of him. The fake news thrives in oklahoma, pushing for the liberal idealogy. Ask yourself why our local channels are pushing hoofmeister? They want trans and non binary schools. Open sports programs no genders, this all falls in line with Joy.

Reply(4)
16
Donna Turnbow
1d ago

No thanks! She pushed Common Core! I don’t want men and boys pushing their way into the rest rooms and showers with my girls. (What could possibly go wrong there?). No to CRT ! Joe Biden’s way it’s acceptable !

Reply(1)
5
teresa
2d ago

Well of course the tribes will endorse her! She will stand aside and allow them to continue to rip off the state whereas Stitt won’t!

Reply(11)
9
Related
readfrontier.org

Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor’s race

Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
poncacitynow.com

Five Oklahoma Tribes to Endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Economy#State Of Oklahoma#Oklahomans
kgou.org

Oklahoma lawmakers let Stitt vetoes stand on three pandemic relief bills

Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Stitt to end death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy