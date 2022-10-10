ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Foul Play! Kim Kardashian Remains Unbothered As She's Booed By Fans While At Football Game With Son Saint

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Awkward! Kim Kardashian didn't exactly receive a warm welcome while attending the Los Angeles Rams' home game on Sunday, October 9. The reality star waved and blew a kiss when the stadium showed her on the big screens, but she was met with a round of boos instead of applause.

The mom-of-four, 41, who was dressed in a skintight black jumpsuit and a huge pair of sunglasses, was at the game with friends and son Saint, 6, but even her little boy's presence couldn't win over the crowd. "Kim Kardashian was at the Rams game and the booing when they showed her on the jumbotron was some of the most thunderous i’ve ever heard," quipped one Twitter user.

Source: mega

Arrow actor Stephen Amell happened to be at the match as well, but he knew the makeup mogul wouldn't be too hurt by the negative reaction.

"Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment," he insisted. "When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous."

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Despite the incident, The Kardashians star seemed to enjoy the game, as she showed off her themed gear via Instagram Stories, where she also filmed a few clips of Saint, clad in a Rams jersey, cheering on the team. After the game wrapped, the tot and his pal were given the VIP treatment, as they were able to walk onto the field and check out the coveted Vincent Lombardi Trophy.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder has yet to comment on ex-husband Kanye West's recent outbursts, though as OK! reported, his inner circle is worried he's going through a psychiatric episode.

Source: OK!

The rapper — who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder — was suspended from social media after making racist remarks, something that occurred after he stirred up controversy with his "White Lives Matter" shirts. Over the past several days, West, 45, has also claimed that the Kardashian family has prevented him from seeing his kids and dissed several celebrities, including Hailey Bieber.

