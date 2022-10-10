Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
news4sanantonio.com
Pregnant woman hears loud pop before fire destroys her rented home on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman made it out safely as her rented home went up in flames late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home off Fenfield Avenue near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side. The woman told San Antonio Fire Department officials that...
news4sanantonio.com
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
news4sanantonio.com
LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Jocelyn Straus, local philanthropist and community leader has died at the age of 91
SAN ANTONIO - Jocelyn Straus, a local philanthropist and community leader has died in her home at 91. Jocelyn Levi Straus was one of San Antonio’s most successful community leaders and master fundraiser. She voluntarily raised millions of dollars to enhance the economic and cultural growth of San Antonio and South Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
news4sanantonio.com
You've got to try the pot roast at Liberty Bar
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re visiting Liberty Bar which is down in Southtown. I had not been there in many, many years and certainly had not been to the newer location. Now one thing you have to order when you go there, besides the iced tea, make sure you order something on the menu that's called ‘Bread Baked Here.’ It comes with an herb butter. It also came with this fabulous peach compote that they make inhouse.
news4sanantonio.com
Sakai, DeBerry talk priorities if elected county judge
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Peter Sakai are battling it out to take Judge Nelson Wolff's spot as county judge. Wolff gave his final state of the county address Wednesday. Wolff has endorsed Sakai, but says no matter what, either candidate needs to continue his work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
news4sanantonio.com
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
news4sanantonio.com
Charges filed against former officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, according to a press release. Brennand was terminated on Oct. 4. According to San Antonio Police Chief William...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!
All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
news4sanantonio.com
Fired police officer released from jail after shooting teenagers in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - The fired San Antonio Police officer who shot a San Antonio teenager several times in a North Side McDonald's parking lot was arrested on Tuesday. This follows protests calling for just that. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7:00 pm Tuesday night to face two felony...
news4sanantonio.com
Officer shoots & kills suspect who says "I have a gun, I'm gonna shoot you"
SAN ANTONIO – An officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead last month during September. The shooting happened Sept. 18, around 8:50 a.m. on West Martin Street towards the West Side of town. According to the police, two officers were investigating a suspect who was robbing stores and who was...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found with broken leg after being hit along North Side road
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on the North Side. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday along Jones Maltsberger Road and Pinewood Lane. Police said a man was found lying on the side of the road with a...
news4sanantonio.com
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
Comments / 0