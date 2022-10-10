Charles Gaines may be best known for his drawings—which, over his 50-year career as one of the foremost conceptual artists of the 21st century, have depicted faces, trees, and the continent of Africa traced onto a grid—but his next project couldn’t exist further from the page. Gaines, whose groundbreaking works have been the subject of over 70 solo shows and several hundred group exhibitions since 1972, will unveil his first public artwork ever on Governors Island on October 15. Titled Moving Chains, it is an installation of the grandest order: a 100-foot-long sculpture that looks something like a shipping container, but is meant to evoke the hull of a ship. The piece is a rectangular structure made of wood that viewers can walk through, simulates the loud and intense feeling of being trapped in the belly of such a vessel, thanks to nine rows of enormous chain links that churn over the top of the sculpture.

