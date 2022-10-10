Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
actionnewsnow.com
Tri Counties Bank, United Way of Northern California launch NorCal Wildfire Fund
CHICO, Calif. - Tri Counties Bank says it has partnered with United Way of Northern California to launch the NorCal Wildfire Fund to help wildfire survivors in Northern California counties. The goal is to raise $3 million to help communities in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasa, Siskiyou, Trinity and...
krcrtv.com
Over 100 animals rescued from property in Lassen County after animal neglect investigation
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Lassen County rescued 115 animals from a property in Adin, Calif. this week. On the same property, deputies found a pile of animal carcasses 30 feet long by 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep including horses, cows, dogs, pigs, lambs, chickens, skunks, ducks and deer.
kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
actionnewsnow.com
136-acre prescribed burn happening in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE TGU says it is helping the Bureau of Land Management with a prescribed burn in the Bend District Wednesday morning. Crews have started the project that will burn 136 acres north on Red Bluff. The burn began at 9 a.m. and is estimated to...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in series of Redding burglaries arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers investigated a series of business burglaries happening on Dana Drive, police said. Investigators were able to identify Roy Moore, 21, from video surveillance, police said. Officers were familiar with Moore due to his previous involvement with commercial burglaries and knew...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in stabbing behind RABA Station pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with attempted murder pled not guilty in court on Wednesday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Devan Nelson, 29, was in court in connection with the stabbing behind the RABA bus stop on Market Street in Redding on Sunday. Police...
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
krcrtv.com
District Attorney responds to limited jail space concerns in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Jail space is something we’ve been talking about across the Northstate for years. Now, the Shasta County District Attorney has taken to social media to address public concerns. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett posted a statement on Facebook about released offenders. In it, she says...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE finishes large prescribed burn in Siskiyou County Sunday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that they finished their prescribed burn on the Bogus Creek Vegetation Management Project on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that over 90 fire personnel were at the burn to make sure it stayed within control lines. Crews were able to treat 560...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding railroad crossing closed due to semi-truck crash
REDDING, Calif. - A railroad crossing near Girvan Road and Highway 273 is closed due to a traffic crash, said the Redding Police Department. Police say a semi-truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign, forcing the railroad crossing from Girvan Road to Highway 273 to close. Officials say they do...
KDRV
Man arrested after shooting at 15-year-old girl in Josephine County
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) officers have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police arrested 44-year-old Naham Harris, and they have charged him with the unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangering of another. An additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana was added to his charges a couple days after he was taken into custody.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: K9 and helicopter used to track down early-morning intruders
REDDING, Calif. - Officers used a helicopter and a police dog to catch two burglary suspects in Redding. The call came in just before 2 a.m. at California Custom Redding at Twin View Boulevard and Poppy Hills Drive. An employee spotted intruders on a security camera. Police said the two...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash in Josephine County leaves man dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road in Josephine County left a man dead Saturday evening, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses saw two...
KDRV
Two arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police were investigating a report of a stolen trailer. The two arrested are 61-year-old Tara Leigh Hodges and 60-year-old Theresa Ellen Cranford. At about 9:20 a.m. on October 7, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies found a stolen trailer on...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Josephine Co., Oct. 11
On Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Freestar van, operated by Jason Myers (23) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway is unknown. Myers was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Laurel Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.
nbc16.com
Jackson County code enforcement fines $1.2 million at 3 illegal cannabis busts
JACKSON COUNTY — Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing illegal cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the...
