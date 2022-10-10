ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tri Counties Bank, United Way of Northern California launch NorCal Wildfire Fund

CHICO, Calif. - Tri Counties Bank says it has partnered with United Way of Northern California to launch the NorCal Wildfire Fund to help wildfire survivors in Northern California counties. The goal is to raise $3 million to help communities in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasa, Siskiyou, Trinity and...
CHICO, CA
kptv.com

Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside

BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Anderson, CA
City
Mccloud, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
Mount Shasta, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

136-acre prescribed burn happening in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE TGU says it is helping the Bureau of Land Management with a prescribed burn in the Bend District Wednesday morning. Crews have started the project that will burn 136 acres north on Red Bluff. The burn began at 9 a.m. and is estimated to...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in series of Redding burglaries arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers investigated a series of business burglaries happening on Dana Drive, police said. Investigators were able to identify Roy Moore, 21, from video surveillance, police said. Officers were familiar with Moore due to his previous involvement with commercial burglaries and knew...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in stabbing behind RABA Station pleads not guilty

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with attempted murder pled not guilty in court on Wednesday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Devan Nelson, 29, was in court in connection with the stabbing behind the RABA bus stop on Market Street in Redding on Sunday. Police...
REDDING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
actionnewsnow.com

Redding railroad crossing closed due to semi-truck crash

REDDING, Calif. - A railroad crossing near Girvan Road and Highway 273 is closed due to a traffic crash, said the Redding Police Department. Police say a semi-truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign, forcing the railroad crossing from Girvan Road to Highway 273 to close. Officials say they do...
REDDING, CA
KDRV

Man arrested after shooting at 15-year-old girl in Josephine County

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) officers have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police arrested 44-year-old Naham Harris, and they have charged him with the unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangering of another. An additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana was added to his charges a couple days after he was taken into custody.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Police: K9 and helicopter used to track down early-morning intruders

REDDING, Calif. - Officers used a helicopter and a police dog to catch two burglary suspects in Redding. The call came in just before 2 a.m. at California Custom Redding at Twin View Boulevard and Poppy Hills Drive. An employee spotted intruders on a security camera. Police said the two...
kptv.com

Motorcycle crash in Josephine County leaves man dead

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road in Josephine County left a man dead Saturday evening, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses saw two...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oregontoday.net

Fatal Josephine Co., Oct. 11

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Freestar van, operated by Jason Myers (23) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway is unknown. Myers was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Laurel Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
nbc16.com

Jackson County code enforcement fines $1.2 million at 3 illegal cannabis busts

JACKSON COUNTY — Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing illegal cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy