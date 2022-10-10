ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers

We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
EDMONDS, WA
Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has announced award nominees and the keynote speaker for its seventh annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. Leadership Snohomish County’s Leadership Day originated in 2016, when 23 official proclamations were made by...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15

South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This free event includes activities for all ages:. Meet your firefighters. See a fire engine up...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools

“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
LYNNWOOD, WA

