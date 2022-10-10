South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. hosting 1,000+ students for electrical safety demonstrations

Read full article on original website
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
The St Joseph annual Sausage Festival in Slaton offers more than just sausage
SLATON, Texas—Head over tot Slaton this weekend for two days of Oktoberfest celebrating at the annual St Joseph Sausage Festival. You can enjoy a sausage dinner, Slaton Bakery pretzels, auctions, activities for the whole family and more. All the activities will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 to 16 at 21st Street and Division Street in Slaton. For more information: slatonsausage.com, Facebook: St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest & Sausage Sales.
Fire crews respond to Central Lubbock home, officials say
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to fire at a house in the 3800 block of 25th Street on Tuesday. Officials said the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and fire crews arrived on scene at 4:00 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more...
City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
Llano Estacado Winery offers VIP Tickets to the Grape Day Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy the VIP Package at this year’s Grape Day Festival at Llano Estacado Winery on Saturday, October 15. You will experience access to the VIP tent for the duration of the event from noon-7pm, 6 drink tickets, food provided by Tom & Bingo’s BBQ and more. Purchase all tickets at shop.llanowine.com.
Come and See curator’s choice of clothing of the Clothing and Textile Treasures
LUBBOCK, Texas—Take a peek inside the closet of the clothing and textile department at Texas Tech University Museum. The Come and See event will display clothing, quilts, dolls and embroider pieces discussing the backgrounds of each object. For dates and times RSVP Dr. Montgomery at marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or 806- 834-5146.
Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
City of Lubbock, 10th Annual Trick or Treat Street at Safety City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!. The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.
Literary Lubbock, Lubbock Public Library partner for the Lubbock Book Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas — Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library have partnered to co-host the third chapter of the Lubbock Book Festival. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the festival will be held on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 at the Mahon Library.
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Oct. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
Condra school is ready to serve the kids in the community once it opens
LUBBOCK, Texas— Condra School is focused on helping students achieve their potential in life by eliminating roadblocks to academic achievements, increasing self-esteem and encouraging the development of character and social-emotional skills. They are growing and looking forward to their new building. Visit their website at CONDRASCHOOL.COM or by calling (806) 993-4040 for more information.
Teacher of the Week: Kyle Miller of Mackenzie Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas— School Is back in session, and that means we get to celebrate our teachers. On behalf of Casey Carpet One, we wan to congratulate Family Consumer Science teacher of the week, Kyle Miller of Mackenzie Middle school.
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
Lubbock Community Theater presents She Kills Monsters in October
LUBBOCK, Texas—You can catch the performance of She Kills Monsters at the Lubbock Community Theatre two weekends in October. Purchase your tickets for October 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org or on their Facebook page: Lubbock Theatre.
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
Man robbed in Levelland after stopping to help couple, HSCO said
LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was robbed and physically assaulted early Monday morning west of Levelland, according to the Hockey County Sherriff’s Office. In a social media post from the HCSO, the victim was robbed of cash near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. when he stopped to check on a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: October 12th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: A cold front will dry air and mild temperatures for the afternoon. High of 75°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cool and calm. Low of 52°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A gorgeous,...
