South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. hosting 1,000+ students for electrical safety demonstrations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!. The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO