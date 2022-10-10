Read full article on original website
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103
Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
Pelicans F Zion Williamson (ankle) exits game
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson left Wednesday night’s 120-103 preseason loss to the Miami Heat with left ankle
theScore
Pistons' Bagley leaves game early with knee injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will not return to Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right knee injury in the first quarter, the team announced. Bagley fell to the court after his knee buckled while trying to switch onto Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl cutting through...
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Four Pelicans questionable to play Wednesday at Miami
The status of four notable New Orleans players is questionable ahead of Wednesday’s preseason game at Miami (6:30 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM), including a pair of reserves who left Sunday’s win with injuries. Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness) are questionable after sustaining those ailments two nights ago in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are questionable after being sidelined for the past three and two preseason games, respectively. Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
Yardbarker
Watch: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99
The Cavs just picked up their first win of the preseason. But more importantly, I think we learned a bit more about this team. Isaac Okoro had a great start, Donovan Mitchell looked really good in the second half, Darius Garland share the ball great and the Cavs played much better defense when it was do-or-die time late in the game.
