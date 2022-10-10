ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Nuggets notebook: Ish Smith steps up in Denver, Michael Porter Jr. struggles in spotlight

DENVER – The student became the master Monday at Ball Arena. With the game tied in the final minute, Ish Smith walked his man down before hitting a pull-up jumper from 20 feet that gave the Nuggets a 107-105 win, their first of the preseason, over the Suns. It’s a move learned from Suns guard Chris Paul who used to come back to Wake Forest, where Smith and Paul both played in college, and use the move against the younger guard.
Sixers Waiving Mac McClung

This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
NBA

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
Pistons' Bagley leaves game early with knee injury

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will not return to Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right knee injury in the first quarter, the team announced. Bagley fell to the court after his knee buckled while trying to switch onto Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl cutting through...
NBA

Four Pelicans questionable to play Wednesday at Miami

The status of four notable New Orleans players is questionable ahead of Wednesday’s preseason game at Miami (6:30 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM), including a pair of reserves who left Sunday’s win with injuries. Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness) are questionable after sustaining those ailments two nights ago in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are questionable after being sidelined for the past three and two preseason games, respectively. Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
