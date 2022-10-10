Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
therealdeal.com
WeWork to close Hollywood location
WeWork is saying goodbye to Hollywood. The company is shutting its only location in Hollywood at 1601 Vine Street by the end of the month, sources familiar with the matter told The Real Deal. WeWork declined to comment. J.H. Snyder developed the building in 2017 and still owns it —...
therealdeal.com
“Highest availability ever reported” for LA office space
There has never been so much office space available in Los Angeles. About 25.4 percent of office square footage in L.A. was available for lease in the third quarter — up 30 basis points from the prior quarter, according to a Savills report. By comparison, about 18 percent of office space was available for lease in the fourth quarter of 2019.
therealdeal.com
Lincoln Park condo owner seeks nearly $6M flip after spring purchase
Another fast turnaround could be in the works for a Lincoln Park seller of high-end housing. A condo in the tower at 2550 North Lakeview Avenue is seeking nearly $6 million, which would mark a profitable flip for the unit from a spring deal and a show of strength for luxury properties heading into fall.
therealdeal.com
GLP pays $156M for Fullerton warehouse in OC’s top industrial deal this year
GLP Capital Partners paid $156 million for an industrial property partially leased by FedEx. Swiss Re Group, a Zurich-based insurer, sold the 406,000-square-foot industrial building at 458-486 East Lambert Road, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The deal, which came out to $384 per square foot, was the highest priced...
therealdeal.com
Industrial vacancy in Inland Empire loosens to 1.5%
Has the day finally come when the industrial market starts to cool down?. The industrial vacancy rate in the Inland Empire — encompassing Riverside and San Bernardino counties — ticked up for the first time since the pandemic to 1.5 percent in the third quarter, according to a Savills report. In the second quarter, 1.2 percent of industrial space was vacant in the region.
therealdeal.com
Rusnak to swap Pasadena Volvo dealership for 150 apartments
The Rusnak Auto Group tells its Volvo buyers they are ”customers for life.” Now its Rusnak Volvo Cars in Pasadena could be replaced by a 150-unit apartment complex. The Temple City-based firm has filed plans to replace its only Volvo dealership with two mixed-use apartment buildings at 1099 and 2025 East Colorado Blvd., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
LA moratorium to go, but “just cause” eviction rules to come
For Los Angeles landlords, the hard work is just beginning. After more than two years of the Los Angeles eviction moratorium, landlords had to be satisfied with the L.A. City Council vote to lift what was the longest running prohibition on evicting non-paying tenants in the state. California and almost every other county and municipality had lifted their pandemic emergency eviction moratorium earlier this year. L.A. County supervisors voted to end the county moratorium on Sept. 14.
therealdeal.com
LA’s racism scandal reverberates in real estate
Tremors from the scandal in which Los Angeles City Council members made insulting comments about African-Americans, LGBTQ+ people and Oaxacans have reached The White House with President Joe Biden urging councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo to resign. On Wednesday afternoon, Martinez resigned from the City...
therealdeal.com
Blowback: Communities fighting warehouse surge
It’s hard to find a real estate asset class that has benefited more from the pandemic than industrial. It went from red-hot to white as companies such as Amazon expanded their e-commerce operations to speed deliveries and account for more consumers shopping online. Now comes the blowback. Many residents...
therealdeal.com
Mansion of Ken Griffin’s ex-wife hits market after $10M July sale
A Lincoln Park mansion with ties to billionaire Ken Griffin’s ex-wife is back on the market three months after its last sale — for $500,000 less than the price it just snagged. The property is seeking $9.5 million, a drop from when it last sold for $10 million...
therealdeal.com
Racist chat leads Martinez to resign as LA Council head
Racist comments made by Latino council members during a private huddle about redistricting could transform the political and real estate landscape in the City of Los Angeles. News of the audio tape led L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez to step down from her leadership role and prompted calls for the resignation of Martinez and Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, the Los Angeles Times reported.
