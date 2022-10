(Cleveland) - Police are looking for 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who has been missing since October 4. Kyra was last seen at 13851 Sacramento Avenue in the city's West Park area. She is white, stands 5'1", weighs 105. She has purple hair and blue eyes. Shew as last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

