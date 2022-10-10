Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
How to track when debris clean-up trucks will be in your community
Amber Cabrera watched as items were scraped up from her home, damaged by flood waters, which reminded her of when her family went face to face with Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Why Fort Myers and parts Lee County are still under boil water notices
A boil water notice is still in place for people living in Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, and it has residents wondering why it is taking so long for the water to be safe. There are a few reasons why a boil water notice is issued. Particularly after...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
NBC 2
School district opens additional enrollment offices to help displaced families
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is opening temporary satellite student enrollment offices to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. The offices will open Thursday, October 13, and Friday, October 14, and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until the last person in line receives assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
NBC 2
Lee County School District releases tentative reopening plans
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District has released tentative plans for reopening schools throughout the county. According to the release, most schools will resume classes on Monday, Oct. 17. The school district said 42 elementary schools, 15 middle schools and 18 high schools will be ready to open on Monday.
Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers
Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian. Many residents want answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood water deemed safe to drink
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
Mysuncoast.com
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - Several parts of Price Boulevard in North Port still remain closed after the city’s busiest east-to-west corridor sustained heavy damage from flooding during Hurricane Ian . Sections of the road and bridge crossings have crumbled. Hurricane Ian dumped 19 inches of rain, causing extensive...
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port asking residents to complete self-assessments for storm damage
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials said 1,000 residents have completed damage assessments on their property showing structural damage. The self-assessments are helping city officials locate the specific areas within the city that were especially affected by Hurricane Ian. “The survey we are asking people to...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
Central Florida counties survey road damage as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes
After making landfall near Cayo Costa, Hurricane Ian crossed through south central Florida counties, causing historic flooding. Two weeks later, flood warnings remain in place for areas bordering the Peace River, Myakka River and Horse Creek throughout Polk, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. On Monday, the Peace River was measured...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial Hospital to reopen North Port facility Wednesday
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port. The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning, along with outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services. Meanwhile, the 30-bed Disaster Medial Assistance Team tent...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County schools will not have to reduce fall, winter breaks due to Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has announced that it will not have to reduce its fall or winter breaks to make up for school cancellations during Hurricane Ian. Thanks to the millage referendum approved by voters in 2018 and renewed in 2021, the added 30...
Gov. DeSantis announces temporary repairs to Sanibel Causeway
Temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow power restoration equipment, supplies and crews to access Sanibel Island to continue restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tom Adams Bridge, South Gulf Cove Lock operating Charlotte County
The Tom Adams Bridge and South Gulf Cove Lock are both fully operational. The Tom Adams Bridge is staffed 24 hours daily and the South Gulf Cove Lock is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire in the middle lane of southbound I-75 just sound of the I-275 interchange has shut down traffic in three lanes. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
Comments / 1