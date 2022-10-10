ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Englewood, FL
NBC 2

Lee County School District releases tentative reopening plans

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District has released tentative plans for reopening schools throughout the county. According to the release, most schools will resume classes on Monday, Oct. 17. The school district said 42 elementary schools, 15 middle schools and 18 high schools will be ready to open on Monday.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood water deemed safe to drink

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial Hospital to reopen North Port facility Wednesday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port. The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning, along with outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services. Meanwhile, the 30-bed Disaster Medial Assistance Team tent...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

