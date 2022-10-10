Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Eddy, Roswell’s new mobile lung cancer screening unit visits AM Buffalo
Eddy, Roswell’s new mobile lung cancer screening unit visited AM Buffalo to share some information about lung cancer screening. Eddy is designed to increase access to lung cancer screening to racially diverse neighborhoods and communities throughout Western New York and New York State. Despite a 5-year survival rate of...
WKBW-TV
Walk Off Hunger benefits FeedMore WNY
Catherine Shick, public relations for FeedMore WNY says, “Hunger has been a long-standing problem here in Western New York and unfortunately right now what we are looking at is, we are 25% higher in terms of our food insecurity rate right here in Western New York than we are for the entire New York State.”
WKBW-TV
I-TEAM: Erie County Sheriff's Office fails to decertify deputies fired, convicted of crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of police and peace officers in New York State lose their license each year for misconduct or incompetency. It's a process known as decertification. You can find names on the state's list of decertified officers from just about every police agency in Western New...
WKBW-TV
The 54th Annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner
Joining us on AM Buffalo this morning is Rev. Mark Blue who is the president of the Buffalo, New York branch of the NAACP. He tells us the history of the NAACP started right here in our own backyard. He says in 1905 we had the Niagara Movement and when that ended in 1909 the NAACP was started, and our branch started in 1915. Rev. Blue says, “We are one of the oldest branches of the NAACP especially in the New York State area and we take pride in that, we take comfort in that.”
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Schools offering Woz Ed STEM for students
BUFFALO, NY (WKBWO — The Buffalo Public School District is now offering a STEM program at all its city schools, K-12. “They are the first large, urban large pathway district in the world,” reflected Jim Klubek, educational consultant, Woz Ed. The district adopting the Woz Ed STEM...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Police Athletic League is launching the new Critical Conversation Initiative
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Police Athletic league is launching the new Critical Conversation Initiative. The first session is this week. Nekia Kemp, the executive director of PAL joined us on AM Buffalo to tell us more about this initiative. There are four cities, Detroit, Buffalo, Memphis and Houston...
WKBW-TV
Mild and Breezy tonight with Showers & T-Storms Late
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Staying mild and breezy tonight with showers and t-storms developing after midnight. An approaching cold front will deliver a soaking rain to the region by morning which will impact the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to slow down and drive carefully. WEDNESDAY. NIGHT: Showers &...
WKBW-TV
Warm Weather Sticks around into Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not as cool tonight with milder lows in the low to mid 50s. More warm weather is on tap for Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. A soaking rain will develop early Thursday with tumbling temps. TUESDAY. NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: low...
WKBW-TV
Ironworks and Twenty6 Productions has great events coming up and offers versatile event space
The Sabres season starts on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators on home ice. There is a local business, a bar venue business that is located right by Key Bank stadium. They have many great events coming up. Buffalo Iron Works and Twenty6 Productions are preparing for amazing things coming up that you can enjoy doing with friends and family.
WKBW-TV
Music Monday - Meet musical artist Kenyada Nikile
Kenyada Nikile is a Buffalo born artist with a bright future ahead of her. She joined the ladies of AM Buffalo this morning to sing her song "Life is what you make it". This song was birthed from a tragic loss of her brother. The words are things he would say to her and she turned them into encouraging lyrics for the whole world to experience.
WKBW-TV
Fair Skies, Chilly Night. Warmer Weather for Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will deliver a chilly night to WNY with overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunshine and warmer weather is on tap for Tuesday with highs near 70. SW winds will increase from 10-20 with gusts to 30 at times. Clouds increase Wednesday, staying warm, with a few spotty showers late. High: upper 60s. A soaking rain moves in Thursday with cooler highs in the low 60s.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo women in sports – Mercedes goes to the volleyball court at Buffalo State College
Over the next few weeks and months AM Buffalo is not only going to try our hand at some sports, we are also going to get to know some of the women’s sports teams in Western New York. We begin with a visit to the volleyball court at Buffalo...
