rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after two-week deployment in Florida
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery. The crew of 55 firefighters was demobilized from that location on Sunday, Oct. 9, after helping locals recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball cruises past Battle
Rock Bridge volleyball traveled across town and defeated rival Battle 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-11) on Tuesday. Going into the match, Bruins coach Trevor Koelling was focused on getting the victory despite the friendships that his players have with their opponents. “We try and separate friendship from competition,” Koelling said. “The...
KOMU
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinal
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge. Premkumar had...
KOMU
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
KOMU
Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night
ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
KOMU
MU adds sensory-friendly viewing area to homecoming parade route
COLUMBIA − MU is inviting the public to help celebrate its 111th homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, by participating in several university traditions. The homecoming parade, which takes place in downtown Columbia, will begin at 9 a.m. The Missouri Tigers will kick off their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
939theeagle.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
KOMU
Playing 4 Hope golf tournament helps support hundreds of Missouri students
COLUMBIA - Playing 4 Hope hosted its first annual golf tournament Monday to raise money to help support its programs. The organization supports children in the hospital and gives schools supplies and promotes mental health awareness in public schools. "As we raise more funds, we're able to give, not only...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
KOMU
Organizations push voter registration just before the deadline
JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday. Two organizations held events to register people to vote on the last day. The NAACP registered people to vote in its office in Jefferson City. It has done other voter registration events, like the one it hosted on National Voter Registration Day.
KOMU
Missouri River levels drop during drought; barges now navigating lower waters
BRUNSWICK - Dry conditions allow farmers to work each day during harvest season, but it's now hurting their ability to export grain. "Right now we're looking at a falling river, and not a lot of rain on the horizon for that river to come back up," said Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
KOMU
$11 million in mid-Missouri road improvements approved by transportation commission
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) has approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri. Among the projects approved by the commission is the diamond grinding and pavement repair of over 10 miles of pavement along eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The project...
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
KOMU
Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations
OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
