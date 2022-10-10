ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge volleyball cruises past Battle

Rock Bridge volleyball traveled across town and defeated rival Battle 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-11) on Tuesday. Going into the match, Bruins coach Trevor Koelling was focused on getting the victory despite the friendships that his players have with their opponents. “We try and separate friendship from competition,” Koelling said. “The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night

ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
ASHLAND, MO
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair A Big Success

(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MU adds sensory-friendly viewing area to homecoming parade route

COLUMBIA − MU is inviting the public to help celebrate its 111th homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, by participating in several university traditions. The homecoming parade, which takes place in downtown Columbia, will begin at 9 a.m. The Missouri Tigers will kick off their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12

Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List

Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
ROCHEPORT, MO
KOMU

Organizations push voter registration just before the deadline

JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday. Two organizations held events to register people to vote on the last day. The NAACP registered people to vote in its office in Jefferson City. It has done other voter registration events, like the one it hosted on National Voter Registration Day.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Missouri River levels drop during drought; barges now navigating lower waters

BRUNSWICK - Dry conditions allow farmers to work each day during harvest season, but it's now hurting their ability to export grain. "Right now we're looking at a falling river, and not a lot of rain on the horizon for that river to come back up," said Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
BRUNSWICK, MO
kwos.com

Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location

One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations

OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
OSAGE BEACH, MO

