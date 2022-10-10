It isn’t often that an Oklahoma football team departs from its classic crimson helmet with the interlocking OU logo. Versions of the crimson football helmet have been in place at Oklahoma since the 1966 season. In 2014, following the recent trend in college football to have alternate uniforms and helmets for occasional use (I believe Nike was the trend setter for all of this at Oregon), the Sooners revealed new “Bring the Wood” alternate uniforms and helmets, which pay homage to the team’s historic past.

