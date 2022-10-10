ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

let's be real
2d ago

Hey what conference does USC compete in?? Oh thats right the pansy 12. Any high school team could finish 8-4 in the pansy 12. OU would probably be 5-0 also if they played in the pansy 12. No big accomplishment just all the West coast media hype. What a laugh.

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners to unveil new alternate “Unity” uniform for Kansas game

It isn’t often that an Oklahoma football team departs from its classic crimson helmet with the interlocking OU logo. Versions of the crimson football helmet have been in place at Oklahoma since the 1966 season. In 2014, following the recent trend in college football to have alternate uniforms and helmets for occasional use (I believe Nike was the trend setter for all of this at Oregon), the Sooners revealed new “Bring the Wood” alternate uniforms and helmets, which pay homage to the team’s historic past.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
