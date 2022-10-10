Read full article on original website
Parked car damages home in Pa. crash
A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early this morning, according to a story from WNEP. Police told the station the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. According to police, a vehicle hit a parked car, pinning it against a home....
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Beloved Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central PA ID'd
The 51-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 has been identified, authorities say. Brian Lee Allison, of Willow Street, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and his...
Deadly Lehigh Valley plane crash occurred 1 minute after takeoff, feds say
A deadly plane crash last month in Lehigh County occurred one minute after the plane took off from a local airport, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a preliminary report. A student pilot was killed and a flight instructor was seriously injured in the Sept. 28 crash in...
Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police
Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Driver dies in crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Brian Lee Allison, 51, died in the crash, according to the Lancaster County Coroner. One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The crash – involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV – happened around 1 a.m....
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
Car Turned Gas Leak Sparks Vehicle Fire On PA RT 225
A gas leak caused a car fire on Pennsylvania Route 225 on Monday, Oct. 10, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to a car crash that caused a gas leak, sparking a vehicle fire, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. The incident happened in the early evening along...
Multiple people injured in crash involving school van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
Renewed efforts to solve cold case in Union County
NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you live in north-central Pennsylvania, chances are you've seen his picture — 2-year-old Corey Edkin went missing 36 years ago, and his family still has no answers. "I had heard bits and pieces about the rumors and what may have happened," Whitney Trump...
Man, 51, killed in central Pa. crash involving tractor-trailer: police
One person was killed in an overnight Tuesday crash at a Lancaster County intersection, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said a tractor-trailer and a Chevy Trail Blazer crashed around 12:52 a.m. at Route 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane). The Trail Blazer was reportedly headed south on Route 272 and the tractor-trailer west on Route 741.
Berks County Man, 21, Dies In Route 422 Crash: Report
A 21-year-old Berks County man died in a crash on Route 422, WFMZ reports. Nathaniel Stine, of Exeter Township, died around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 after the crash in the westbound lanes, near Daniel Boone Road, the outlet says citing the county coroner. Stine was the only driver involved...
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
2 injured in explosion that occurred during disposal of boxes used for blasting materials: police
Two employees suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an explosion at Maine Drilling and Blasting in Schuylkill County on Monday. State police said employees at a site on West Center Street in Good Spring were disposing of boxes that had contained “boosters” used in the blasting process. It was unclear what triggered the explosion during this disposal around 11:45 a.m.
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
