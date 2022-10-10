ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

PennLive.com

Parked car damages home in Pa. crash

A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early this morning, according to a story from WNEP. Police told the station the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. According to police, a vehicle hit a parked car, pinning it against a home....
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police

Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
UNION COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Multiple people injured in crash involving school van

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

2 injured in explosion that occurred during disposal of boxes used for blasting materials: police

Two employees suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an explosion at Maine Drilling and Blasting in Schuylkill County on Monday. State police said employees at a site on West Center Street in Good Spring were disposing of boxes that had contained “boosters” used in the blasting process. It was unclear what triggered the explosion during this disposal around 11:45 a.m.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
