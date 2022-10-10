Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Marshall rallies to beat Western in four sets in Interstate 8 volleyball
PARMA -- After Marshall and Western split two wild sets to start things off in an Interstate 8 clash on Wednesday, Marshall pulled away to win the final two sets for a 26-28, 28-26, 25-12, 25-13 win. The win puts the Redhawks, now 20-5-1 overall and 6-0 in conference, in...
MLive.com
Seven weeks into the high school football season, here are the Jackson-area teams trending up
JACKSON -- We’re almost through the 2022 regular season and playoff races are heating up. Teams are getting a clearer picture of where they stand in the playoff points pack, and some conference crowns have already been handed out with a few more up for grabs this week.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Justin White on journey from Division II to earning a scholarship and starting
EAST LANSING – It was late in fall camp when Justin White received a phone call and was told to come to the football building. The Michigan State defensive back wasn’t sure of the reason but reported to the office of Saeed Khalif, the program’s general manager and executive director of player personnel and recruiting.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7
JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
MLive.com
Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo counting on improved backcourt to lead Michigan State in 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS – If Michigan State is to climb back to the top of the Big Ten standings this year, it’ll be the Spartans’ guards that lead them there. That was the message from Tom Izzo as he spoke at Big Ten media days on Wednesday at the Target Center here in Minneapolis to kick off the 2022-23 season.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on run game struggles, injuries and facing his alma mater
EAST LANSING – The numbers aren’t good. Since a strong start to the season running the ball in a pair of wins against MAC teams, Michigan State has struggled mightily on the ground. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have lost four straight games, are now coming...
RELATED PEOPLE
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: JV vs. varsity and nobody thrown under the bus
EAST LANSING – Another week, another chance for Michigan State to break a losing streak. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 49-20 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week for their fourth straight defeat. It’s their longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in 2019.
See the 5 Ann Arbor-area football teams holding down playoff spots after Week 7
ANN ARBOR – With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the push for the playoffs is heating up Ann Arbor-area football teams. The stakes are high for teams to improve their playoff positioning or make one last charge toward a spot in the Top 32 teams of their respective 11-player division.
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
Column: Dantonio's final years hurt Michigan State, but Tucker's defense has to be better
Darqueze Dennard. Trae Waynes. Kurtis Drummond. Those are just a few of the names that made up Michigan State's "No Fly Zone" back in the glory days of Mark Dantonio's program. Those elite defensive units guided Dantonio's Spartans to multiple Big Ten Titles, a Rose Bowl win and a playoff berth. After years of excellence under Dantonio, Michigan State fans became accustomed to a certain level of execution on the defensive side of the ball. In 2013, during the Rose Bowl season, MSU's defense was the fourth best in the nation, allowing just 274.38 yards per game. The unit finished eighth in 2015,...
MLive.com
Juwan Howard in no rush when it comes to Michigan’s 2023 recruits
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thirteen of the 14 Big Ten men’s basketball coaches who spoke inside the Target Center these past two days did so knowing at least one player who will be part of their 2023 recruiting class. The one coach who didn’t: Michigan’s Juwan Howard. While the...
MLive.com
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans will be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses last week. The Badgers are sitting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth
Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
MLive.com
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game
ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
Popular Jackson park to be relocated, get new basketball court
JACKSON, MI – Work to reconstruct and move a city of Jackson park could begin next year. The Jackson City Council voted 6-0 to award a $329,393 contract to R.W. Mercer to relocate and rebuild Optimist Park in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting. This stems from the city selling the former park property, and deciding to relocate it to an adjacent lot.
WKHM
Special Weather Statement for Jackson County
Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
Comments / 0