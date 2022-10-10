ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7

JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson, MI
Marshall, MI
Jackson, MI
Coldwater, MI
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jeff Palmer
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
MLive.com

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Column: Dantonio's final years hurt Michigan State, but Tucker's defense has to be better

Darqueze Dennard. Trae Waynes. Kurtis Drummond. Those are just a few of the names that made up Michigan State's "No Fly Zone" back in the glory days of Mark Dantonio's program. Those elite defensive units guided Dantonio's Spartans to multiple Big Ten Titles, a Rose Bowl win and a playoff berth. After years of excellence under Dantonio, Michigan State fans became accustomed to a certain level of execution on the defensive side of the ball. In 2013, during the Rose Bowl season, MSU's defense was the fourth best in the nation, allowing just 274.38 yards per game. The unit finished eighth in 2015,...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans will be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses last week. The Badgers are sitting...
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth

Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WKHM

Special Weather Statement for Jackson County

Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

