The current game day betting lines for Clemson vs. Florida State

Starting the 2022 college football season 6-0 (4-0 ACC), No.4 Clemson walked away from Alumni Stadium in Boston with a 31-3 win over Jeff Hafley’s Boston College.

This Clemson team has faced some tough competition the past few weeks, with wins over two top 15 teams in Wake Forest and NC State before handling their business on the road against the Golden Eagles. Week 7 may see the Tigers facing their toughest matchup yet, again hitting the road to take on Florida State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Swinney and the Tigers are heading into their seventh straight game this season as the betting favorite, though this matchup with the Seminoles is the closest the lines have been all season.

Wondering what the lines are looking like for the Tigers’ matchup with the Seminoles?

We’ve got you covered with a look at all MGM Sportsbook’s lines for Clemson’s Week 7 game.

  • Point spread: Clemson -4.5
  • Clemson moneyline: N/A
  • NC State moneyline: N/A
  • Over/Under: 51.5

