18 Worthwhile Vacation Destinations That Are Even Better In The Fall — Both In The US And Beyond

This town at the gateway to the Catskills is just two hours from New York City and accessible by Metro-North Railroad or Amtrak. It's often called the Brooklyn of the Hudson Valley for its progressive, artsy vibes, and chic downtown.

The main stretch, Warren Street, is lined with great restaurants (don't miss Lil Deb’s Oasis and Cafe Mutton), antique shops, galleries, vintage boutiques, and home decor stores. From Hudson, you can also explore the hiking trails, farms, and great outdoors of the Catskills.