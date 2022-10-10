ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
atmorenews.com

Atmore man jailed for possession of meth

The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
ATMORE, AL
CBS 42

Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
utv44.com

Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Juries#Missing Person#Wkrg News 5#Office Major Crimes
oppnewsonline.com

OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths

On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
OPP, AL
WKRG News 5

Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
CBS 42

The lure of south Alabama’s Storybook Castles and its characters

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
mobilebaymag.com

Madison McKenzie Hedge & Hunter Neel Cunningham

February 19, 2022 // St. Francis at the Point Church, Reception at The Venue. Madison met Hunter the first day of freshman year at Auburn University and the two began dating a year later. After an engagement in Belize, the couple returned to Point Clear to celebrate their nuptials in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in the midst of the Mardi Gras season. All-white flowers and the bridesmaids’ black satin gowns created a modern yet timeless theme for their evening wedding. After the ceremony, the couple arrived at the reception by trolley, and guests ate cake, popped champagne and danced well into the evening, a perfect ending to the special day.
POINT CLEAR, AL
AL.com

Foley store pops with mega sale

The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy