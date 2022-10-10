February 19, 2022 // St. Francis at the Point Church, Reception at The Venue. Madison met Hunter the first day of freshman year at Auburn University and the two began dating a year later. After an engagement in Belize, the couple returned to Point Clear to celebrate their nuptials in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in the midst of the Mardi Gras season. All-white flowers and the bridesmaids’ black satin gowns created a modern yet timeless theme for their evening wedding. After the ceremony, the couple arrived at the reception by trolley, and guests ate cake, popped champagne and danced well into the evening, a perfect ending to the special day.

POINT CLEAR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO