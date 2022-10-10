Read full article on original website
Suki La Elegguasita
2d ago
How can they take a child with them? What kind of parent are you and what example are you showing them. Disgusted. Look them up all up for a while. No pitty for them. Not the time after so many lost lives and homes.
Reply
2
Related
WEAR
'Line of losers': Four more arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced four new looting arrests made Wednesday morning. 23-year-old Gustavo Rizo, of Orlando, 26-year-old Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, of Orlando, 32-year-old Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, of Orlando and 40-year-old Crystal Nelson, of Ruskin, are all facing burglary charges during a state of emergency. According to...
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Two men aiding in Ian cleanup arrested for looting Fort Myers business
Two men who were in Fort Myers to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup were arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business on Sunday.
usf.edu
Looting in Lee County in Ian's wake finds several facing varied charges
Several instances of looting in the past few days in areas affected by Hurricane Ian have been reported by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with a number of arrests made. Two men from the Homestead, Florida area were charged after they were apprehended in the Fort Myers Beach area. “Those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man: Street ‘became’ Caloosahatchee River during Ian
A North Fort Myers resident who saw WINK News visiting Sunrise Drive on Tuesday morning asked anchor Annette Montgomery to go see East North Shore Drive, another site of major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Several street lights were out, and cars sat with their hoods and trunks open. Neighbors say...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Pirate of Fort Myers Beach’ drowned saving fiancée and dog from Ian
A man known as the “Pirate of Fort Myers Beach” is going to be remembered as a hero after losing his life while saving his fiancée and their dog by pulling them out of a flooded house during Ian. While it’s unusual for pirates to be role...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers duo in stolen truck arrested for possession of drugs, stolen items
Two people from Fort Myers have been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers found them in a stolen truck Tuesday morning. Troopers say they responded to a report of a suspicious pickup truck in a neighborhood near the Sanibel Causeway just after 4 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found the...
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Pastor saves woman from Naples home during Ian
Walking into Rebecca Voss’ Naples home you can see there’s not much left. Just a mattress on the floor. She lost prized possessions, including playbills from her favorite musicals, gone. They were all lost during Hurricane Ian. Walls cut out after Ian rushed her home from all sides....
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian
The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
WEAR
Sanibel Causeway gets temporary fix after section destroyed in Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. -- The Sanibel Causeway in Southwest Florida has been temporarily fixed after a section of the bridge was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. A convoy of trucks drove across the bridge Tuesday so crews could start repairing the power grids in Sanibel and Captiva. Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Curfew lifted in Cape Coral
The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
NBC 2
Collier County continuing to develop plans with mass trash removal
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Waste Management is strategizing on how to proceed after more than 200,000 cubic yards of vegetation and demolition waste have been collected and placed in a satellite landfill following Hurricane Ian’s clean up. “Collier County residents, we are trying to get it...
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
wild941.com
Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old
On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 5