Deer Park, NY

TBR News Media

Northport Tigers take on Commack Cougars

Northport’s All-American field hockey goalkeeper Natalie McKenna needed a little change of scenery on Tuesday, Oct. 11. So, with her Lady Tigers comfortably ahead of the Commack Cougars, she took off her mask and goalie pads and moved out of her cage to play a little forward. “My teammates...
NORTHPORT, NY
TBR News Media

SBU Sports: Men’s soccer defeats College of Charleston 2-0

The Stony Brook men’s soccer team came out on top on Oct. 8 with a 2-0 victory at home over CAA opponent College of Charleston. The Seawolves first scoring opportunity came in the 30th minute when freshman defender Jon Jelercic blasted a shot into the top left corner of the net. This was the first career goal for the freshman.
STONY BROOK, NY
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
TBR News Media

Photo of the Week

This garden gnome seems to be keeping watch over the beautiful seasonal display on the corner of Christian Avenue and Hollow Road in Stony Brook. Photo taken on Oct. 2 by Heidi Sutton. Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2022

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites all ghoulies, ghosties, and other Halloween creepies for an evening of fun and excitement at its annual Halloween Spooktacular fundraiser on Oct. 14 and 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an eerie animal presentations, a ghostly graveyard, creepy games, scary music, and spooky night trails. Best for ghouls 7 years and up. Rain dates are Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15 per person online at www.sweetbriarnc.org.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: October 13 to October 20, 2022

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville hosts the 2nd annual Dark Night Halloween World, an outdoor extravaganza combining moderate scares with comedy that at the same time celebrates the nostalgia of vintage haunted trails through a post-modern twist on inspired characters from pop culture and horror movies of the 1990s, on multiple days through Oct. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, $35 VIP front of the line.Visit www.DarkNightLI.com to order..
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Thousands flock to Huntington fall festival

For nearly 30 years, the Long Island Fall Festival has welcomed autumn to Huntington during the Columbus Day weekend. This year the event took place Friday, Oct. 7, though Monday, Oct. 10. The admission-free festival, hosted by Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, featured carnival rides,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
monvalleyindependent.com

Long Branch site of violent crash

Firefighters from Roscoe, Stockdale and California Borough were called to a busy and seemingly dangerous intersection in Long Branch Monday after a car flipped over and caught fire. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
TBR News Media

Vanderbilt Museum to host ‘A Morning with Families’ on Oct. 15

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present its annual A Morning for Families event exclusively for people with special needs and their families on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Spend the morning exploring the collections, grounds, gardens, architecture, and the Reichert Planetarium’s “Open Sky.” Activities include a preserved specimen touch table and crafts. Admission is free, but advance registration is required at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Call 631-854-5552 for further information.
CENTERPORT, NY
TBR News Media

WMHO unveils new garden on Stony Brook Village Green

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced that the garden on the Jennie Melville Village Green in Stony Brook Village has been unveiled, thanks to PSEG Long Island and the Three Village Chamber of Commerce. The garden was originally planted in honor of Jennie Melville in 1948 by the Three Village Garden Club, which she founded. The Three Village Chamber of Commerce was the recipient of a $2,300 Beautification Grant funded by PSEG Long Island. The Chamber selected the Jennie Melville Village Green garden to receive a restoration including various plants, shrubs and flowers.
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

5 Fire Departments Respond to Massapequa Home Engulfed in Flames

The Public Information Office reports the details of a House Fire that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 4:00 pm in Massapequa. According to police, officers responded to a residence located at 67 Clearwater Avenue. Upon arrival, officers bserved the home fully engulfed in flames and all occupants had evacuated the house.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
TBR News Media

Set On 1.20 Acres In Miller Place!

Cathedral ceilings, oak floors/granite & corian counters/cac/ 41 hi hats/skylights. Updated gas heating sys and hot water heater. Whole house generator. Private yard with paver patio and heated salt water pool. $699,000 | MLS# 3430809. For more information click here.
MILLER PLACE, NY
Register Citizen

TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say

FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
FAIRFIELD, CT
PIX11

Body found in Central Park pond

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
MANHATTAN, NY
