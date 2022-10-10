Read full article on original website
Related
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers
As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Truck Owners In New York State Going Broke To Ride Big?
New York State truck owners of one particular make and model may be spending an extraordinary amount of money just to ride big. According to new data from Edmunds, some truck owners have four-figure car notes. Ford Authority says that more than a third of Ford F-150 owners – 36...
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
Celebrate Fall In Western New York With These Weekend Events
There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are two weekends away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they are in peak fall foliage colors. Fall Fest is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but you may be looking for other fall activities to do around Western New York to admire the fall leaves.
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
New York State Has Started Limiting Cars Speed
In New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go. It would literally stop the car from going faster to avoid going over the speed limit. How would this even happen?. The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints...
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada
A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
Is Your New York State License Plate Peeling? Get A Free Replacement
If your New York State license plate is peeling, you can get it replaced for free. The Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that it will provide new plates to residents whose current plates are peeling. There is an exception though. New York State Offering Free...
Does New York State Ban Certain Dangerous And Vicious Dogs?
Does New York State have a ban on certain dogs that are considered vicious and possibly deadly? Recently, there have been deadly and devastating dog attacks around the United States. In California, an 80-year-old woman was attacked and killed by two Dogos Argentinos. In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, an 82-year-old man, and his 78-year-old wife were attacked and a police officer was bitten by a pit bull. Another North Carolina woman was recently left hospitalized for her injuries after she was attacked by two pit bulls. In that incident, the dogs wouldn't stop attacking, so the police shot them both. The list of dog attacks, especially involving pit bulls goes on and on.
4 Things Every Car Needs In New York
This week New York State officials are looking at ways to prevent speeding in the state. One idea was to mandate that all vehicles come with a "Dead Pedal" where the car's accelerator would stop working if you were going over the speed limit. While that might sound like a...
Want To Be A Boat Owner? New York State Holding Auction For Sailboats
New York State is auctioning off a sailboat fleet used by a SUNY college sailing team. The Office of General Services will be holding an auction for the surplus boats. A total of 20 Zim Club 420 sailboats will be available. The sailboats will be divided among six lots with between one and six vessels per lot.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 1