ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 1

Related
WIBX 950

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers

As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hot 99.1

Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town

One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Economy#New York Area#Western New York#Snowplow#New Yorkers#The Buffalo News#The Federal Reserve#Labor Force Participation
101.5 WPDH

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Celebrate Fall In Western New York With These Weekend Events

There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are two weekends away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they are in peak fall foliage colors. Fall Fest is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but you may be looking for other fall activities to do around Western New York to admire the fall leaves.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Has Started Limiting Cars Speed

In New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go. It would literally stop the car from going faster to avoid going over the speed limit. How would this even happen?. The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada

A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

Does New York State Ban Certain Dangerous And Vicious Dogs?

Does New York State have a ban on certain dogs that are considered vicious and possibly deadly? Recently, there have been deadly and devastating dog attacks around the United States. In California, an 80-year-old woman was attacked and killed by two Dogos Argentinos. In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, an 82-year-old man, and his 78-year-old wife were attacked and a police officer was bitten by a pit bull. Another North Carolina woman was recently left hospitalized for her injuries after she was attacked by two pit bulls. In that incident, the dogs wouldn't stop attacking, so the police shot them both. The list of dog attacks, especially involving pit bulls goes on and on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Breeze

4 Things Every Car Needs In New York

This week New York State officials are looking at ways to prevent speeding in the state. One idea was to mandate that all vehicles come with a "Dead Pedal" where the car's accelerator would stop working if you were going over the speed limit. While that might sound like a...
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy