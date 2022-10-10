Read full article on original website
Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes
A “patriot group” in Arizona called Lions of Liberty—which is closely tied to the Oath Keepers—is organizing their supporters to go out and conduct round-the-clock surveillance of ballot dropboxes during the midterm elections. It’s the latest sign that groups with clear ties to extremists, galvanized by conspiracy theories, are seeking to take matters into their own hands this election season.
These potential October surprises could upend midterm elections
Political insiders are weighing whether an October surprise could have the potential to upend the November midterm elections in America.
Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them
Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
US midterms 2022: the key candidates who threaten democracy
In several states Republican candidates who dispute the 2020 election results are running for positions that would give them control over elections
EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying
ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed. Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and primary results in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny to a process that typically takes place quietly in the weeks after Election Day.
Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
thecentersquare.com
Fifth Circuit hands Texas another win, this time on election integrity
(The Center Square) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed Texas another win, this time on the issue of election integrity. A panel of three judges sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Secretary of State John Scott after several groups sued Scott wanting his office to provide them with personal information about non-U.S. citizens who’d allegedly registered to vote in Texas.
“Think Soros Will Protect You?” Nebraska Man Gets 18 Months For Threatening Election Official On Instagram
A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday, for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.7.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * If Republicans are going to take back the Senate, they’ll probably need to flip a seat in Nevada, and the latest CNN poll suggests this might happen: Republican Adam Laxalt narrowly leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the survey, 48% to 46%.
Finchem wants to ban voting machines and do hand counts, that is ‘unrealistic’
There were 3,420,565 ballots cast in 2020 in Arizona — and if Mark Finchem had his way, every single one of them could be counted by hand. As secretary of state, he would have unilateral authority to make that happen. While the secretary of state oversees Arizona’s elections, many of the role’s duties are ministerial […] The post Finchem wants to ban voting machines and do hand counts, that is ‘unrealistic’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
(Washington) — America relies on hundreds of thousands of temporary workers to staff the polls during elections. But with misinformation running rampant in certain corners, officials worry some poll workers may try to interfere with the voting process this fall. “There is mounting concern that temporary election workers recruited...
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected,...
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
A federal judge has sentenced a Texas family of five who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hawaii's Democratic governor issues order bolstering abortion protections in state
Hawaii's Democratic governor moved to strengthen abortion protections in the state on Tuesday, issuing an executive order prohibiting officials on the islands from cooperating with states attempting to prosecute people who received the procedure legally in his state. "I am issuing an executive order protecting women who seek reproductive healthcare...
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward
A US district judge could decide soon whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bill to protect federal judges added to must-pass defense package
A trio of Democratic senators announced Wednesday that a bill to wall off private information about federal judges that are stored in public databases -- such as tax records and vehicle information -- has been added to a must-pass legislative package of defense funding that is expected to be approved before the end of the year.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fetterman declines to commit to releasing more medical records and points to improvements in speech
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman on Wednesday declined to say whether he would release more medical records in the wake of his near fatal stroke in May -- only suggesting he would do so if something about his health changed. In the nearly hour-long livestreamed interview with the PennLive...
