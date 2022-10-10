Read full article on original website
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
Historic Million-Dollar Condo For Sale In Buffalo [PHOTOS]
We know that the Buffalo area has plenty of large, gorgeous homes in its surrounding towns. But this stunning condo may make you consider moving to the city if you live in the suburbs. Moving to a condo is a popular choice for empty-nesters who don’t need all of the...
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Monthly Household Bills In Buffalo Are Low
Here is another great reason to stay in the 716, especially when compared to other parts of the country. The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent hyperinflation we've seen in the United States have caused the prices of goods and services to increase exponentially over the last year or so. Those increases haven't just been limited to the gas pump either.
Highest Interest Rate For Your Savings Account in Buffalo, New York
How often do you really think about moving banks? Are you putting your money at the BEST bank? How do you know? Here is a list of all of the banks around Western New York and what each one pays you in interest:. Citizens Bank 2.35%. Five Star Bank 0.31%
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Half Off Babcia’s Pierogi: We Are Buffalo Deals
Local, fresh, and homemade! Babcia's Pierogi is serving up traditional pierogi with modern flair right here in Buffalo. Every pierogi is made with only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down in their families. Their homemade pierogi include classic flavors along with Babcia's uniquely delicious signature and specialty flavors. Treat yourself to one of the traditional savory pierogi flavors likes farmer's cheese, potato and cheddar or kraut and mushroom. If you have a sweet tooth, try one of their desse.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
Celebrate Fall In Western New York With These Weekend Events
There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are two weekends away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they are in peak fall foliage colors. Fall Fest is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but you may be looking for other fall activities to do around Western New York to admire the fall leaves.
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?
One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers
Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Video of John Candy in Buffalo Resurfaces on Social Media [WATCH]
If you ask my dad which decade of movies was the golden era, and he's going to tell you without hesitation, "the 1980s." The '80s had a ton of all-time movies and many consider that era the best for comedies. From the late '70s to the early '990s, you had...
Violent Buffalo Murder Suspect Considered Armed And Dangerous Still Wanted
A man who is the suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Cheektowaga is still on the run almost a week later. Adam Bennefield, who has a history of violence, is considered armed and dangerous. He is the primary suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Cheektowaga.
Mark Poloncarz Gives Important Update on Bills New Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL right now and it's been 30 years since a Bills fan could make that argument. The only other teams in the same category right now are the Kansas City Chiefs (who the Bills play on Sunday) and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the only undefeated team left this season at 5-0.
You Might Not Be Able To Watch Sunday’s Bills Game In Buffalo
This Sunday the Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in one of the biggest games of the year and some people in Buffalo might not be able to watch the game at home. Currently, WIVB, the local CBS channel, is in a contract dispute...
