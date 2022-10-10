ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Monthly Household Bills In Buffalo Are Low

Here is another great reason to stay in the 716, especially when compared to other parts of the country. The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent hyperinflation we've seen in the United States have caused the prices of goods and services to increase exponentially over the last year or so. Those increases haven't just been limited to the gas pump either.
BUFFALO, NY
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
Half Off Babcia’s Pierogi: We Are Buffalo Deals

Local, fresh, and homemade! Babcia's Pierogi is serving up traditional pierogi with modern flair right here in Buffalo. Every pierogi is made with only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down in their families. Their homemade pierogi include classic flavors along with Babcia's uniquely delicious signature and specialty flavors. Treat yourself to one of the traditional savory pierogi flavors likes farmer's cheese, potato and cheddar or kraut and mushroom. If you have a sweet tooth, try one of their desse.
BUFFALO, NY
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
Celebrate Fall In Western New York With These Weekend Events

There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are two weekends away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they are in peak fall foliage colors. Fall Fest is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but you may be looking for other fall activities to do around Western New York to admire the fall leaves.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?

One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers

Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
Mark Poloncarz Gives Important Update on Bills New Stadium

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL right now and it's been 30 years since a Bills fan could make that argument. The only other teams in the same category right now are the Kansas City Chiefs (who the Bills play on Sunday) and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the only undefeated team left this season at 5-0.
BUFFALO, NY
