ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverdale, WA

Klahowya girls soccer adds alumni game to beef up schedule

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago

Most girls soccer teams wouldn't consider a 3-1 home victory a reason for concern.

Then again, Klahowya isn't your average team. The Eagles placed third in the Class 1A state tournament in 2021 after finishing 19-1-1, the best mark in program history. Klahowya's lone loss — a 3-2 overtime defeat — came against Seattle Academy in the semifinal round.

Having won state titles in 1999 and 2014, Klahowya seems to be a title threat every fall. That's the case this season as the Eagles head into Tuesday's road contest at Cascade Christian with an undefeated 8-0 record.

That eighth win, 3-1 over Bellevue Christian on Oct. 6, felt a bit like an uneven performance considering Klahowya won the first matchup between the two teams 7-0 and had recorded seven clean sheets to start the season. An own goal by Klahowya in the 25th minute gave Bellevue Christian life after juniors Bailey Watland and Ali Divano staked the Eagles to a 2-0 advantage with goals in the 17th and 19th minutes.

"The girls were bummed," said Troy Oelschlager, who shares co-head coach duties with his wife, Krista. "We were hoping to go into the state tournament with no goals allowed."

The Eagles' offense buzzed for a majority of the game and saw several scoring chances saved or fly narrowly wide of net. Both Oelschlager and Eagles senior captain Tori Peters, who scored an insurance goal in the second half, thought the Eagles allowed a level of anxiousness to creep into their play after Bellevue Christian kept the game scoreless early on.

"We're not used to not scoring in the first five minutes," Peters said. "It's like panic."

"Things just aren't clicking and we become our own worst enemy," Oelschlager added.

In order to get the best out of his team and provide stiffer competition than the Eagles are finding in the Nisqually League 1A, Oelschlager is adding more competitive games to the team's schedule, which had three open dates when the season began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34m54U_0iTNzPQ500

The Eagles will take on 3A power Gig Harbor (8-0-1) on the road Oct. 25, while Oelschlager is trying to line up a meeting with another impressive 3A team: Auburn Riverside (9-0-1). A third newly-schedule game is perhaps the most anticipated one as Klahowya's current squad will play an alumni contest against former players on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Oelschlager said he's heard from over 60 of his former Eagles who are interested in suiting up for the game, which he's wanted to organize for a while.

"We've never had room in our (regular-season) schedule because we've always had 16 games and it counts toward one of our games," Oelschlager said. "It should be a fun night."

Klahowya's teams have featured numerous family ties throughout the years and the alumni game might provide a chance for Peters to compete against one of her older sisters, Emily, who graduated in 2017 and was a starter on the Eagles' 2014 title team.

"I want to, but I'm also scared to play against her, she's so scary," Tori Peters said with a laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVwgl_0iTNzPQ500

Tori Peters' other sister, Alyssa, a 2020 Klahowya graduate, won't be able to play in the game because she's a member of the University of Idaho women's soccer team. Tori Peters revealed after the win against Bellevue Christian that she'll become a Vandal after graduation next summer.

"It was one of my top schools," Tori Peters said. "I loved the atmosphere there. I went there and it felt like home. It felt like it was meant to be. It's lucky that my sister is there, too."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Klahowya girls soccer adds alumni game to beef up schedule

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Everett, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Arlington High School volleyball team will have a game with Archbishop Murphy High School on October 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ARLINGTON, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Bellevue, WA
Silverdale, WA
Sports
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The Seattle Georgetown Morgue Ranked In The Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses In The US

Seattle’s Georgetown morgue is the scariest experience you’ll ever have!. Looking for a truly frightening Halloween thrill this October? If you live in Seattle, you don’t have to go far. According to the expert thrill-seekers at Hauntworld, one of the country’s scariest haunted houses is right here in our city! The infamous Seattle Georgetown Morgue ranked in their 2022 list of the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US. The morgue’s shocking past and unique Halloween experience earned it a spot on the list.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Beef#University Of Idaho#Seattle Academy#Bellevue Christian
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died

Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest

PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'

SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
thetacomaledger.com

Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
EVERETT, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy