Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bills are...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season by losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-4 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they head into their bye week.
Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season
It might be officially draft season for the Detroit Lions after another poor start.
Source: Texans signing K.C. McDermott to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing offensive lineman K.C. McDermott to their practice squad following a successful workout, according to a league source. McDermott, 26, a 6′5″, 306-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants played, worked out for the Texans on Monday. McDermott went undrafted out...
Snap Counts: Lions-Patriots
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the New England Patriots.
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the final 12 weeks
Just prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, I released my final Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions and I made the bold prediction that they would finish with a 10-7 overall record, which would be good enough to get them into the playoffs as a wild card team. Well,...
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith in concussion protocol
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith is in the concussion protocol but tests on his neck came back negative after Sunday’s
Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
