Arlington, TX

Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.

It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.

Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified

