Detroit, MI

Bruce Sirmans
1d ago

so, the coach made questionable moves. I say good for him. The team is in year 2 of a rebuild. Calling for his head is ridiculous. He needs to see what he has or doesn't have. The team as a great offense but only when starters are healthy. No bench. the defense couldn't stop a Pop Warner team.

Jason Densmore
1d ago

the problem is not coaching-is not players. not the city or stadium. it's the Ford's. as long as your NFL team is a tax write off -you'll never put a winner on the field. GET RID OF THE FORDS THE PROBLEM SOLVED.

Randy Mallorey
1d ago

I jumped on this bandwagon while I'm always been a lion's fan but the first time in 57 years I actually bought a shirt because of Dan Campbell he's got what it takes he's got to teach these kids how to win though

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alternate Angle Emerges From Davante Adams Incident

Davante Adams shoving a cameraman was the major story following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for his actions, and the star wide receiver may face discipline from the NFL. Now, there's a new angle of the incident available on social media. In...
NFL
The Spun

2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday

An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit's second-year head coach explained the rationale for some of the defensive changes that were made to the roster in Week 5. "The only reason Amani (Oruwariye) was down, he doesn't do a lot on special teams," Campbell said. "Otherwise, he would have been here and probably would have played some. But that's where you, you know, you get in a pickle with special teams. But yeah, look, you just try and build a little bit of trust in that back-end. And we get A.J. (Parker) back up. And that's one thing we know about A.J., at a minimum, he's an excellent communicator. He's smart, and he's got football intelligence. ... So we were just mixing some things up to see if we could breathe some life back into our defense."
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team

Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
