ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee

Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
247Sports

Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee

Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game

Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation

Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin. Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee. "Here's the...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend

The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Sports Betting#College Betting#American Football Betting#College Football#Sec
Yardbarker

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama

Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy