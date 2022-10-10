Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee
Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
atozsports.com
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
Nick Saban gives blunt assessment of Alabama offense following win vs. Texas A&M
Alabama pulled out a tight 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but the game was far too close for comfort. The Crimson Tide were without star quarterback Bryce Young due to an injury, leaving Jalen Milroe as the starter for the big-time matchup. After the victory, Nick Saban had a very blunt assessment of the performance from Alabama’s offense on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation
Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin. Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee. "Here's the...
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend
The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
Yardbarker
CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama
Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
Hendon Hooker leapfrogs Bryce Young, Caleb Williams in Week 6's Heisman Poll
Following Week 5, the College Wire editors submitted their weekly Heisman Poll ballots. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to distance himself from the closest competition. Given the performance of Hendon Hooker, it might be a two-horse race when it is all said and done. Hooker can make a name for himself this week against Alabama.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Utah week plus Lincoln Riley's video
In this edition of Instant Analysis USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino breakdown what they saw and heard out on Howard Jones Field following the Trojans Tuesday morning practice of Utah week, with USC's toughest test of the season coming up this weekend in Salt Lake City. The guys start...
Comments / 0