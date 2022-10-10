ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LSU Reveille

LSU researchers join team of universities to study methane emissions in coastal wetlands

Researchers at LSU are joining a group of scientists from four universities to investigate naturally occurring methane emissions in Louisiana’s coastal wetlands. Professors in the department of Oceanography and Coastal Science Dubravko Justic, Haosheng Huang and Giulio Mariotti are set to represent LSU when they join the University of Tennessee, Rowan University, the University of Kentucky and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, a research center on the coast of Louisiana, on this project to research how methane gasses affect coastal regions.
LSU Reveille

Goal Posts Down: Reliving LSU's greatest upset win 25 years later

LSU and Florida hold one of the more underrated rivalries in all of college football. Despite multiple hurricanes nearly forcing the teams to cancel their matchups, they have played in every season since 1971, featuring endless battles sporting title implications, dominant performances and last-second heartbreakers. While some of the most...
LSU Reveille

Florida Football Preview: how LSU can walk away from Gainesville with a win

The LSU-Florida matchup is always a much-anticipated and interesting matchup. This season looks to be no different; both teams are 4-2 on the season, and both teams bring in first-year head coaches. Florida has the leg up with the game being played in Gainesville, but the Tigers have gone into tough environments, like Auburn, and have pulled off the win.
LSU Reveille

The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Florida

After a humbling blowout loss to Tennessee, LSU now goes on the road for another tough SEC matchup against Florida. Both teams enter the game 4-2, and are in similar situations with first-year head coaches. This game could easily be a big momentum boost for either program. Here’s how the...
LSU Reveille

Clashing with the SEC's best: LSU volleyball comes away 1-2 from matchups with Auburn and Florida

If there’s one thing you can count on the LSU volleyball team to do, it’s to make a match interesting. There were points in each of its three matches this past week–one against Auburn on Wednesday and a two-game series at Florida during the weekend–where the outcome of a set or of the match as a whole seemed certain. Then, just when it was least expected, LSU made a run.
LSU Reveille

SEC play: What's to come for LSU soccer in the remainder of the season

After Sunday’s crushing 5-0 defeat to No. 4 Alabama, LSU Soccer finds themselves without a win in conference play. The Tigers have struggled to get going, but they still could position themselves well to avoid big names in the SEC Tournament. With that being said, let’s look at the remaining schedule and see how favored LSU is.
LSU Reveille

Column: Patience is Needed: Why LSU has had an up and down year

There was a lot of anger coming from LSU fans after the Tigers lost to Tennessee 40-13 in an embarrassing defeat. Whether it’s the disappointing performance of the offense this season or the ineptitude of the special teams, LSU fans have had a lot to complain about this year. Even though this season is a building block year for new coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, people still had high expectations because of the potential for success at LSU. However, there were warning signs that the Tigers were going to have an up and down season.
