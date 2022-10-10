Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Reveille
Is the Honors College worth it? Dean, students share benefits, resources available
Students within LSU’s Ogden Honors College have a list of requirements to complete in order to graduate with honors. By doing these requirements, honors students have access to resources unavailable to the rest of the student body. But is the work worth the reward?. History professor Jonathon Earle serves...
LSU Reveille
LSU researchers join team of universities to study methane emissions in coastal wetlands
Researchers at LSU are joining a group of scientists from four universities to investigate naturally occurring methane emissions in Louisiana’s coastal wetlands. Professors in the department of Oceanography and Coastal Science Dubravko Justic, Haosheng Huang and Giulio Mariotti are set to represent LSU when they join the University of Tennessee, Rowan University, the University of Kentucky and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, a research center on the coast of Louisiana, on this project to research how methane gasses affect coastal regions.
LSU Reveille
LSU Libraries exhibit portrays Louisiana's relationship with water, its coastal wetlands
LSU Libraries’ newest exhibition showcases Louisianians’ relationship with natural resources and the potential they have to threaten life and property. The exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana's Coastal Wetlands,” will be on display in the Hill Memorial Library through Dec. 21. Leah Jewett,...
LSU Reveille
A Baton Rouge day trip itinerary perfect for fall break or any weekend
Baton Rouge’s cultural and historical richness creates ample opportunities for day trips in the city. Here’s a few itinerary ideas to keep in your back pocket for when you feel like exploring. 1. Breakfast. Louie’s Cafe. Louie’s Cafe is a diner at the North Gates of LSU's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU Reveille
Goal Posts Down: Reliving LSU's greatest upset win 25 years later
LSU and Florida hold one of the more underrated rivalries in all of college football. Despite multiple hurricanes nearly forcing the teams to cancel their matchups, they have played in every season since 1971, featuring endless battles sporting title implications, dominant performances and last-second heartbreakers. While some of the most...
LSU Reveille
Florida Football Preview: how LSU can walk away from Gainesville with a win
The LSU-Florida matchup is always a much-anticipated and interesting matchup. This season looks to be no different; both teams are 4-2 on the season, and both teams bring in first-year head coaches. Florida has the leg up with the game being played in Gainesville, but the Tigers have gone into tough environments, like Auburn, and have pulled off the win.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Florida
After a humbling blowout loss to Tennessee, LSU now goes on the road for another tough SEC matchup against Florida. Both teams enter the game 4-2, and are in similar situations with first-year head coaches. This game could easily be a big momentum boost for either program. Here’s how the...
LSU Reveille
Clashing with the SEC's best: LSU volleyball comes away 1-2 from matchups with Auburn and Florida
If there’s one thing you can count on the LSU volleyball team to do, it’s to make a match interesting. There were points in each of its three matches this past week–one against Auburn on Wednesday and a two-game series at Florida during the weekend–where the outcome of a set or of the match as a whole seemed certain. Then, just when it was least expected, LSU made a run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Reveille
SEC play: What's to come for LSU soccer in the remainder of the season
After Sunday’s crushing 5-0 defeat to No. 4 Alabama, LSU Soccer finds themselves without a win in conference play. The Tigers have struggled to get going, but they still could position themselves well to avoid big names in the SEC Tournament. With that being said, let’s look at the remaining schedule and see how favored LSU is.
LSU Reveille
Column: Patience is Needed: Why LSU has had an up and down year
There was a lot of anger coming from LSU fans after the Tigers lost to Tennessee 40-13 in an embarrassing defeat. Whether it’s the disappointing performance of the offense this season or the ineptitude of the special teams, LSU fans have had a lot to complain about this year. Even though this season is a building block year for new coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, people still had high expectations because of the potential for success at LSU. However, there were warning signs that the Tigers were going to have an up and down season.
Comments / 0