4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Dallas Cowboys QB Competition: What Does Troy Aikman Think of Tony Romo?
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks have graduated to the broadcast booth since the early '70s when Don Meredith joined Monday Night Football, the tradition continues with Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, so how does Troy Aikman really feel about Tony Romo?. According to The Spun, Troy Aikman thinks he deserves a better...
Kliff Kingsbury favored to be next fired; where will Matt Rhule land?
The first shoe to drop in the 2022 NFL coaching turnstile came as no surprise, with the Carolina Panthers firing
Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be
Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule; Baker Mayfield is expected to miss game vs. Rams
The Rams' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, have fired coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is said to be out with a high ankle sprain.
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
Panthers fire two of Matt Rhule’s longtime assistants, Phil Snow and Ed Foley
Matt Rhule isn’t the only one being shown the door in Carolina. The Panthers have also fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. And they additionally fired assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. It’s unclear whether...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 38 games: Charlotte native Steve Wilks named interim HC
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season on Monday. Rhule won just 11 games during his tenure with the Panthers.
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against TCU
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against TCU this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) travel on the road to face the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a battle of unbeatens inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
Why Marshawn Lynch joined former teammate Richard Sherman on TNF
Amazon Prime Video is now adding former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch to their Thursday Night Football pre-game programming. Thursday Night Football kicks off every week of the NFL season, and this year, it is exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service added Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as their commentary team, while their analysis desk consists of Charissa Thompson and former NFL players Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman. As it turns out, the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback will have one of his teammates joining him.
