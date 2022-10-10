ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FanSided

Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers

When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be

Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list

The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against TCU this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) travel on the road to face the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a battle of unbeatens inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

Why Marshawn Lynch joined former teammate Richard Sherman on TNF

Amazon Prime Video is now adding former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch to their Thursday Night Football pre-game programming. Thursday Night Football kicks off every week of the NFL season, and this year, it is exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service added Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as their commentary team, while their analysis desk consists of Charissa Thompson and former NFL players Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman. As it turns out, the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback will have one of his teammates joining him.
SEATTLE, WA
