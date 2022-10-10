ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ron Ringwald
2d ago

when is there going to be a white day, week month or year. we have nothing so then no-one else can either

Badger Herald

Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
wpr.org

Many voters are worried about climate change, but it's not top of mind in Wisconsin's US Senate race

Wisconsin voters say they’re concerned about climate change — but it's far from the forefront of issues in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race. During Wisconsin’s first U.S. Senate debate, candidates provided a stark contrast on addressing climate change. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said the climate crisis requires transitioning away from fossil fuels as storms that used to occur once every century or 500 years have devastated infrastructure statewide.
wearegreenbay.com

Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
cntraveler.com

How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs

Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
milwaukeeindependent.com

Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure

After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
wiproud.com

Fall colors in Wisconsin – when to see the peak leaf color change

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is known for their beauty during fall because of the changing colors. “Peak” colors of the changing leaves are when the leaves give off a redder huge. However, different parts of Wisconsin see these “peak” leaves at different parts within fall.
WGN TV

Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power

SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
WEAU-TV 13

Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
