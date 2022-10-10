ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
CNBC

Jim Cramer recaps 4 major banks' earnings reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Oct. 14, 2022

It was another wild week of trading on Wall Street. Stocks fell on Friday, with all three major averages giving back gains from Thursday's sharp rally. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the week lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to inch higher.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Where is Alpha Now?

In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
CNBC

Even as inflation bites, consumers are still turning to Amazon

A spate of fresh data this week showed consumers are feeling the sting from high inflation. While that likely means more pain for retail stocks, new Wall Street research suggests club holding. (AMZN) is consumers' most preferred online shopping platform, buttressing the Club's long-term belief in the e-commerce giant.
CNBC

October Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares portfolio moves for investors in this tough market

All the major averages posted big losses last month, and the outlook for stocks and economy remain bleak. Inflation remains a major headwind. So too are the uncertainty around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's path to reopening amid Covid-19. Where to turn from here? Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their plan for staying invested in this market.
CNBC

Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
CNBC

CCTV Script 12/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 12, 2022. While the Bank of England said it would expand its bond purchases, Governor Andrew Bailey stressed that the bailout would end on Friday. He reminded fund managers that they had only three days left to rebalance their positions.
CNBC

Albertsons merger with Kroger could be announced this week

The companies may agree to a deal as soon as this week, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the country with banners including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter and its namesake brand. Shares of Albertsons jumped and were briefly halted Thursday morning...
