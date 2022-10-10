Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
Jim Cramer recaps 4 major banks' earnings reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Oct. 14, 2022
It was another wild week of trading on Wall Street. Stocks fell on Friday, with all three major averages giving back gains from Thursday's sharp rally. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the week lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to inch higher.
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
Chile has outperformed other emerging markets and the S&P 500 this year. Here's how
Chilean stocks this year are leapfrogging those in other countries, including the U.S. The iShares MSCI Chile exchange-traded fund (ECH) is up more than 3% year to date, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 20% — officially trading in a bear market. There are several...
Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Where is Alpha Now?
In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
From Whole Foods to Gamestop, here are 5 retailers that accept crypto—but there's a catch
Nearly 40% of millennials and Gen Zers who own cryptocurrency plan to use it to make payments, according to PYMNT and BitPay's "Paying With Crypto" survey. Retailers are taking notice. About 75% of them plan to begin accepting crypto or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a recent Deloitte survey.
What Cramer is watching Thursday — hot inflation slams stocks, sends bond yields soaring
The Investing Club's October "Monthly Meeting" livestream for members is at noon ET. Find the link 15 minutes ahead of time at the top of the CNBC homepage. Too late to sell, or not? We'll explore that question and look ahead to the rest of the year. U.S. stock futures,...
Even as inflation bites, consumers are still turning to Amazon
A spate of fresh data this week showed consumers are feeling the sting from high inflation. While that likely means more pain for retail stocks, new Wall Street research suggests club holding. (AMZN) is consumers' most preferred online shopping platform, buttressing the Club's long-term belief in the e-commerce giant.
October Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares portfolio moves for investors in this tough market
All the major averages posted big losses last month, and the outlook for stocks and economy remain bleak. Inflation remains a major headwind. So too are the uncertainty around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's path to reopening amid Covid-19. Where to turn from here? Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their plan for staying invested in this market.
Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Bitcoin hovers at $19,000, and Tether makes big change to its stablecoin reserves: CNBC Crypto World
After noon EST, an AT&T spokesperson replied to Crypto World's request for comment on a story featured in today's show about the alleged hacking case writing in a statement that"fraudulent SIM swaps are a form of theft committed by sophisticated criminals." "We have security measures in place to help defeat...
CCTV Script 12/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 12, 2022. While the Bank of England said it would expand its bond purchases, Governor Andrew Bailey stressed that the bailout would end on Friday. He reminded fund managers that they had only three days left to rebalance their positions.
Albertsons merger with Kroger could be announced this week
The companies may agree to a deal as soon as this week, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the country with banners including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter and its namesake brand. Shares of Albertsons jumped and were briefly halted Thursday morning...
