Motorsports

Grand Tour Nation

Former F1 Sponsor Congratulates Lewis Hamilton On 2021 Championship Win: “A Well Deserved World Title”

Rich Energy is a company that doesn’t shy away from causing a bit of a stir. Actually, put a line through that. All they seem to do is cause a stir as they somehow carry on doing business despite having any drinks in shops to actually sell. Anyway… they’ve just congratulated Lewis Hamilton on winning the 2021 F1 Championship after it was announced that Red Bull breached the year’s cost cap.
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing

The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

After 25 years of warnings not heeded, Pierre Gasly’s close call must be a line in the sand

Pierre Gasly’s frightening near-miss with a recovery truck on Sunday, amid a dangerously damp start to the Japanese Grand Prix, was an incident unlike many others seen in Formula One recently. Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down flip at Silverstone in July shows that, despite safety advancements such as the life-saving halo, some accidents are still simply a freak of nature. Take Romain Grosjean’s fiery miracle in Bahrain two years ago, too.But sometimes F1 does not aid its own battle for safety and at Suzuka, the Frenchman and the sport as a whole fortuitously got away with one. The self-inducing controversy continues...
MOTORSPORTS
Max Verstappen
racer.com

Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap

Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
MOTORSPORTS
#Red Bull Racing#Fia#Red Bull Confirmed
The Independent

Christian Horner expects rule change after points confusion at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expects a change to the rules on awarding full points in races that have not gone the distance after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances following Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen took the chequered flag at a rain-soaked Suzuka, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez promoted to second after Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on the final lap.However, because the race had ended when the time limit expired and not when the full number of laps had been completed, confusion...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Formula 1 2022: FIA rules Red Bull, Aston Martin breached cost cap

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the sanctioning body of Formula 1, announced Monday that Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin both exceeded the 2021 Financial Regulations, but in different ways. Each have been cited with committing "procedural breaches." Red Bull Racing has additionally been found to have...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Brown defends FIA process over cost cap

The FIA has handled the cost cap process so impressively that it’s tough for teams to lean on uncertainty as a defense for breaching regulations, according to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. On Monday, the governing body announced the findings of its review of the 2021 financial submissions from...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Martin Brundle insists Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment for their 'minor breach' of F1's £114m spending cap, claiming teams could exploit the system by 'overspending a bit, paying a fine to go a tenth or two faster'

Martin Brundle believes Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment after breaching their 2021 budget cap. After weeks of speculation, the news broken by Sportsmail, was confirmed by the FIA on Monday afternoon. The communique from the sport's governing body did not specify the amount by which the Milton Keynes-based team...
MOTORSPORTS
