SkySports
Max Verstappen wins title: Christian Horner says F1 'mistake' was made with confusing Japanese GP points
Verstappen became a back-to-back champion in confusing circumstances as - while the completion of only 28 of the 53 laps at Suzuka meant he should not have had enough points for a coronation - he took the required maximum points tally. That is because the rule on reduced races and...
Former F1 Sponsor Congratulates Lewis Hamilton On 2021 Championship Win: “A Well Deserved World Title”
Rich Energy is a company that doesn’t shy away from causing a bit of a stir. Actually, put a line through that. All they seem to do is cause a stir as they somehow carry on doing business despite having any drinks in shops to actually sell. Anyway… they’ve just congratulated Lewis Hamilton on winning the 2021 F1 Championship after it was announced that Red Bull breached the year’s cost cap.
Jalopnik
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
After 25 years of warnings not heeded, Pierre Gasly’s close call must be a line in the sand
Pierre Gasly’s frightening near-miss with a recovery truck on Sunday, amid a dangerously damp start to the Japanese Grand Prix, was an incident unlike many others seen in Formula One recently. Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down flip at Silverstone in July shows that, despite safety advancements such as the life-saving halo, some accidents are still simply a freak of nature. Take Romain Grosjean’s fiery miracle in Bahrain two years ago, too.But sometimes F1 does not aid its own battle for safety and at Suzuka, the Frenchman and the sport as a whole fortuitously got away with one. The self-inducing controversy continues...
racer.com
Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback
Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
Jalopnik
FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
BBC
Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap
Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
MotorAuthority
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
Red Bull found to have committed minor breach of 2021 F1 budget cap
FIA investigation concludes Red Bull did exceed budget cap during Max Verstappen’s 2021 championship season but by less than 5%
SkySports
Formula 1 cost cap Q&A: What Red Bull are accused of, what's next, and how the FIA could punish team
With the FIA mulling the penalties, Red Bull defending their case, and rival teams angry, it's an F1 saga that is set to continue - and Sky Sports has you covered with the answers to the key questions... What exactly have Red Bull been found guilty of?. After weeks of...
Christian Horner expects rule change after points confusion at Japanese Grand Prix
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expects a change to the rules on awarding full points in races that have not gone the distance after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances following Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen took the chequered flag at a rain-soaked Suzuka, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez promoted to second after Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on the final lap.However, because the race had ended when the time limit expired and not when the full number of laps had been completed, confusion...
CBS Sports
Formula 1 2022: FIA rules Red Bull, Aston Martin breached cost cap
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the sanctioning body of Formula 1, announced Monday that Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin both exceeded the 2021 Financial Regulations, but in different ways. Each have been cited with committing "procedural breaches." Red Bull Racing has additionally been found to have...
racer.com
Brown defends FIA process over cost cap
The FIA has handled the cost cap process so impressively that it’s tough for teams to lean on uncertainty as a defense for breaching regulations, according to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. On Monday, the governing body announced the findings of its review of the 2021 financial submissions from...
Martin Brundle insists Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment for their 'minor breach' of F1's £114m spending cap, claiming teams could exploit the system by 'overspending a bit, paying a fine to go a tenth or two faster'
Martin Brundle believes Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment after breaching their 2021 budget cap. After weeks of speculation, the news broken by Sportsmail, was confirmed by the FIA on Monday afternoon. The communique from the sport's governing body did not specify the amount by which the Milton Keynes-based team...
