Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter fired after missing playoffs for second straight year
After failing to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year, Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter was fired Monday.
MLS・
Here's how you can watch FC Cincinnati play their first playoff match
FC Cincinnati will step onto an MLS playoff pitch for the first time since their foray into the MLS and although the game will be played in New York, there are ways fans can watch from home.
Coaches reportedly unhappy Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten media days
What's wrong with Minneapolis?
Derek Lalonde has a message for impatient Red Wings fans
It’s officially a new era in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings have themselves their 28th head coach in franchise history in the form of Derek LalondeDerek Lalonde, who was hired by general manager Steve Yzerman earlier this offseason. A former assistant coach with the Tampa Bay...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wild season preview: What changed over the off-season?
MINNEAPOLIS - The Wild open the season Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center against the New York Rangers.Last year, the Wild finished with 113 points; it was the best regular season in franchise history, and good for fifth in the National Hockey League. Although the regular season was terrific, the post-season was all too familiar for Wild fans: a first-round exit. The Wild have made the playoffs in 12 of their 21 seasons. In those 12 playoff seasons, nine have ended in the first round, including the last six in a row. Minnesota should again be a top-tier team in...
Yardbarker
Sabres 2022-23 Roster Could Be a Playoff Contender
The Buffalo Sabres will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday and the hype is there and then some, as well as the expectations. Despite an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they caught fire in the second half and played at a 102-point pace over the final two months, looking like a team renewed that is perhaps finally ready to return to playoff contention. Fans and media alike have been waiting since then to see if they can carry over that success to a full season.
Rangers take good vibes from opener into Minnesota
The New York Rangers take their Broadway show on the road where they will meet the host Minnesota Wild on
LISTEN: Henry Lake and Jessi Pierce preview the Wild’s season ahead of Thursday’s opener
After a disappointing end to last year’s campaign, the Minnesota Wild finished their preseason play with a 5-1 record and are set to start the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
Comments / 0