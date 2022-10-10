ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

CBS Minnesota

Wild season preview: What changed over the off-season?

MINNEAPOLIS - The Wild open the season Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center against the New York Rangers.Last year, the Wild finished with 113 points; it was the best regular season in franchise history, and good for fifth in the National Hockey League. Although the regular season was terrific, the post-season was all too familiar for Wild fans: a first-round exit. The Wild have made the playoffs in 12 of their 21 seasons. In those 12 playoff seasons, nine have ended in the first round, including the last six in a row. Minnesota should again be a top-tier team in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Sabres 2022-23 Roster Could Be a Playoff Contender

The Buffalo Sabres will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday and the hype is there and then some, as well as the expectations. Despite an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they caught fire in the second half and played at a 102-point pace over the final two months, looking like a team renewed that is perhaps finally ready to return to playoff contention. Fans and media alike have been waiting since then to see if they can carry over that success to a full season.
BUFFALO, NY
Jacori Hayes
Hassani Dotson
Adrian Heath
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
CHICAGO, IL

