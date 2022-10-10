The Buffalo Sabres will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday and the hype is there and then some, as well as the expectations. Despite an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they caught fire in the second half and played at a 102-point pace over the final two months, looking like a team renewed that is perhaps finally ready to return to playoff contention. Fans and media alike have been waiting since then to see if they can carry over that success to a full season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO