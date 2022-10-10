ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Group raked in $5 million by stealing paychecks, birthday cards from mail, CA cops say

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zls8u_0iTNy3Dx00

Fifty-six people accused of scamming almost $5 million in a mail theft and postal fraud scheme have been arrested and face a multitude of charges, authorities in California said.

The suspects would alter stolen checks “then quickly withdrew money from ATMs before the banks discovered the checks were forged,” according to an Oct. 7 news release from state Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Investigators with U.S. Postal Services Inspections believe that over 750 Californians fell victim to the scheme and that the stolen money was used toward other illegal activity, according to the news release.

The scheme began in 2018 when the suspects would steal either paychecks or birthday cards in the mail, rub off the names of the recipients and then write in their own names, according to Vigour Times.

“Let this be a strong warning to anyone seeking to steal people’s hard-earned money: We will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” Bonta in the news release.

Thirty-four law enforcement teams from local, state and federal agencies swept through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties on Oct. 6 and 7 to make the arrests, according to the news release.

The suspects are facing charges of “aggravated white collar crime in excess of $500,000, aggravated white collar crime in excess of $100,000, conspiracy to commit grand theft by false pretenses, forgery related to an item exceeding $950, money laundering, and grand theft by false pretenses,” the news release states.

Secretary wrote checks to herself, stealing $1.2 million for vacations and SUV, feds say

Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say

Miami-area arrests made in $1 million fraud scheme involving stolen cars across Florida

Comments / 27

Ecoop
2d ago

That’s so hilarious Bonta saying they will hold criminals accountable. The reason why crime is skyrocketing is because they DO NOT hold them accountable. Liberal politicians and voters are the number 1 reasons why California is crime infested state. VOTE RED AND WATCH CRIME SIGNIFICANTLY DROP. 💯

Reply(8)
13
Related
KTLA

Man arrested for setting commercial trucks on fire in California

A man is facing federal imprisonment for allegedly setting 25 commercial trucks on fire throughout California and seven other states. The suspect, Viorel Pricop, 64, of Michigan, has been charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces anywhere from five years to 20 years in federal prison. Pricop […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
News Channel Nebraska

California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
cbs19news

Prison sentence in crystal meth distribution case

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman who recently moved to Virginia has been sentenced to prison on drug distribution charges. According to a release, 42-year-old Sally Mae Carr, formerly of Pomona, California, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in June to one...
POMONA, CA
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Collar Crime#Birthday Cards#Money Laundering#Postal Services#Fraud#Californians#Vigour Times
CBS San Francisco

Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling

CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.  
RICHMOND, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

38K+
Followers
732
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy