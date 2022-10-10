Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Grants open to EDH nonprofits
Local nonprofit agencies serving the community and residents of El Dorado Hills and/or its neighboring communities are invited to apply for grant funding from The El Dorado Hills Giving Circle and El Dorado Hills Area Foundation. Applications of up to $5,000 will be accepted. In an effort to best serve...
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff-elect creating partnerships
El Dorado County Sheriff-elect Jeff Leikauf brought that message to the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of trust between the community and law enforcement. Leikauf encouraged luncheon guests, many of whom own local businesses, to partner with the sheriff’s department to ensure a safe...
Mountain Democrat
Bid on banners to support public art
Placerville Art on Parade, a nonprofit community art organization, this year celebrates 18 years of original, outdoor art exhibited on historical Main Street in Placerville. The 2022 Banners on Parade exhibit has 27 beautiful, artist-created banners displayed on light poles through the end of October. Soon, lucky banner admirers will...
Mountain Democrat
City Council candidates quizzed
A candidate forum at Town Hall Oct. 5 opened with introductions. Candidate Duncan Allen was not in attendance. Sean Briggs is an IT professional who moved back to Placerville to give his children the same rural lifestyle he grew up with before leaving to attend college at the University of California, Sacramento.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado Chapter – DAR honors volunteer Raelene Nunn
The El Dorado Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution kicked off the 2022-23 year with its regular meeting that included an introduction to several prospective members who introduced themselves and shared stories about their ancestors, updates of summer accomplishments by several members and announcements of a number of new projects to begin the season.
Mountain Democrat
Forest Service recruiting for advisory committee
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking nominees to fill openings on the 15-member El Dorado County Resource Advisory Committee. Applications are requested by Nov. 15. The Resource Advisory Committee is established under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act to review and recommend conservation projects that benefit National Forest System lands in El Dorado County. The RAC recommends funding for projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems and restore and improve land health and water quality.
Mountain Democrat
Toastmaster Jim Archer recognized for speaking achievement
El Dorado Gold Toastmasters member Jim Archer is the first member of the Placerville based Toastmasters club to complete one of 11 different public speaking and learning pathways. To accomplish this goal, Archer presented 17 speeches of various time lengths and speaking techniques. “Jim is an inspiration to all of...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 12
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Starthistle Management with Steve Savage, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. Learn how to design an effective control program for this tough, invasive weed at this free class. Oct. 13. Jovive Health, 4062 Flying C Road in Cameron...
Mountain Democrat
McClintock and Barkley to meet for Sonora forum
Incumbent Republican Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley will meet for a candidates’ forum that El Dorado County voters will be able to stream online Oct. 20. The two are in a run-off for California’s new 5th Congressional District seat. The forum will be recorded in the...
Mountain Democrat
County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned
The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A free Bid4Assets account is required to...
Mountain Democrat
Get info about open enrollment
Medicare’s Open Enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. During that period, Medicare recipients are allowed to change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year. Medicare health and drug plans can make changes each year, including such things as cost, coverage and...
Mountain Democrat
Nancy Ellen Noble
Nancy Ellen Noble, 86, of Shingle Springs has passed from our lives but not our hearts. Previously a long time resident of Folsom Calif. Missed by sons Leonard (Nancy) Noble, Dave Noble, brother Eugene (Charlotte) Kendall, several grands and great-grands. Predeceased by children Ann, Dee and Anna. Nancy enjoyed volunteering...
Mountain Democrat
Helmets filled to brim
One by one quarterbacks, receivers and linemen from the El Dorado and Union Mine high school football programs poured bills and coins out of their helmets Saturday in downtown Placerville. The players were raising money as part of the Fill the Helmets benefit on Main Street to support Presley Anderson....
Mountain Democrat
Halloween attackers sentenced
“No sentence passed today will ever bring back the eyesight of my good friend Kristie Hall.” — Dmitry Kuzmenko, one of the victims of the 2021 Halloween attack. Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand were sentenced to state prison for crimes relating to the 2021 Halloween night axe and knife attack that blinded one of Placerville resident Kristine Hall’s eyes and injured Dmitry Kuzmenko.
Mountain Democrat
Joseph Clara
Joseph L. Clara of Placerville Calif. passed away at Sutter Hospital in Sacramento, Calif., Sept 3, surrounded by family at the age of 84. Joe was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He was born Jan 25th, 1938 in Hanford, Calif. and is survived by his wife, Esther Clara, 5 Children, 12 grandchildren, 17-great grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, a sister and his previous wife, Betty Clara.
Mountain Democrat
Museums offer fun, festive Halloween-inspired activities
SACRAMENTO — In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the greater Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historical sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s fine art, history, science and wildlife treasures all year long. This fall, and with safety measures in place, many members of Sacramento Area Museums offer fun Halloween and harvest-related events and activities.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department records:. 2:06 a.m. Officers cited a 55-year-old man allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance on Center Street. 10:52 a.m. Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of threatening a peace officer and possession of stolen property on Main Street. She...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 1-5
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 2:31 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 49-year-old man suspected of DUI on Golden Center Drive in Placerville. 7:36 a.m. Burglary was reported at a store on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. 10:10 a.m. Battery...
Mountain Democrat
Cal Fire truck fire injures 2
Two Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit employees were hospitalized Oct. 9 after sustaining burns while conducting maintenance work on a crew transport truck at their base of operations at the old juvenile hall on Fair Lane in Placerville. The vehicle’s engine compartment quickly ignited and Cal Fire personnel burned themselves...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville PD has new team, new tactics
“I think there is going to be a large involvement with our community because the quality of life issues that get brought to light come from our community.” — Cmdr. Dan Maciel, Placerville Police Department. The Placerville Police Department has a new strategy to prevent crime in the...
