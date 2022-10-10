ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

What is a ‘Bog-Off’? Here is what you need to know about the huge annual event

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337Vfb_0iTNxEsu00

If Horry County and South Carolina’s Pee Dee region had an official dish, it almost certainly would be bog.

The chicken-and-rice based recipe has been a staple since before the Revolutionary War because of its heartiness, bulk and deceptively easy roster of ingredients.

“It was created in the Pee Dee area. They tried to feed a lot of people to the farm, and it’s an easy dish to make,” Loris Chamber of Commerce executive director Samantha Norris said.

Every third Saturday in October since 1979, the quiet town of less than 3,000 swells to one of the Grand Strand’s largest as Loris hosts its beloved “Bog-Off Festival.”

It runs this year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

Parking and admission is free but participants are urged to bring cash to pay by the plate.

Norris said nearly 200 vendors in all have signed up, including 15 bog connoisseurs competing for a $750 prize.

An estimated 35,000 people are expected to crowd downtown for the fall classic - and Norris has advice for newcomers.

“I tell people, ‘if you try chicken bog and you don’t like, it you have to try four more.’”

Trained southern eaters might recognize bog as a cousin to the more well-known perlo — a pillar of regional cuisine.

Bog tends to be served a bit more moist than perlo, and some speculate its name derives from the low lying wetlands where the meal originated.

In addition to the namesake food, the day-long celebration includes a car show and free concert headlined by country singer Craig Campbell.

For more information and a complete line-up of activities, visit the Loris Chamber of Commerce’s website at lorischamber.com

Comments / 2

Related
DeanLand

Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning

If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again.  When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
Loris, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Lifestyle
City
Loris, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bog#Loris Chamber Of Commerce
WMBF

Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land have been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
charlestondaily.net

33rd Annual Georgetown, SC Wooden Boat Show – Saturday, October 15, 2022

The Georgetown Wooden Boat Show – always held on the third weekend in October – features one of the Southeast’s best wooden boat exhibits with more than 100 classic wooden boats displayed on land and water, boatbuilding, a corrugated boat race, children’s model boatbuilding, a youth sailing regatta, knot tying, maritime arts and crafts, and food.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
WILMINGTON, NC
styleblueprint.com

Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!

We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
SOUTHPORT, NC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10. According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
7K+
Followers
145
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy