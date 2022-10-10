Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department records:. 2:06 a.m. Officers cited a 55-year-old man allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance on Center Street. 10:52 a.m. Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of threatening a peace officer and possession of stolen property on Main Street. She...
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
Thousands of dollars worth of headphones stolen from Placerville Walmart
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole thousands of dollars worth of Apple Air Pods from a Placerville store in late September. The sheriff’s office said the theft happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at a Walmart. The theft was captured on surveillance video. One of the […]
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
KCRA.com
Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash
The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
Mountain Democrat
Police say driver was drinking in wrong-way crash
Placerville police officers arrested an Oakland man Oct. 8 after he was reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 50 while under the influence of alcohol, causing a crash that injured a teenage passenger. The Placerville Police Department received report of a wrong-way driver at 12:32 a.m. Saturday. Anthony Estrada,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
2news.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near South Lake Tahoe Monday night. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, a male motorcyclist was riding his black Harley-Davidson motorcycle on SR-4 eastbound, west of Upper Cascade Creek at an unknown speed. The motorcyclist...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 12
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Starthistle Management with Steve Savage, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. Learn how to design an effective control program for this tough, invasive weed at this free class. Oct. 13. Jovive Health, 4062 Flying C Road in Cameron...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man
A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
Mountain Democrat
Cal Fire truck fire injures 2
Two Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit employees were hospitalized Oct. 9 after sustaining burns while conducting maintenance work on a crew transport truck at their base of operations at the old juvenile hall on Fair Lane in Placerville. The vehicle’s engine compartment quickly ignited and Cal Fire personnel burned themselves...
5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
KCRA.com
5-year-old girl dies after crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 5-year-old girl died hours after a single-vehicle collision in Nevada County, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Grass Valley division. Officers responded to the crash in the North San Juan community at Tyler Foote Road, east of Oak Tree Road Tuesday morning at 9:10 a.m.
KCRA.com
Suspect shot after firing at deputies in Calaveras County, sheriff’s office says
JENNY LIND, Calif. — A person who shot at deputies early Sunday in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County was shot by deputies following a standoff, authorities said. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that people called 911 around 2 a.m. to report a person had been shooting in an unsafe manner.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
Mountain Democrat
Halloween attackers sentenced
“No sentence passed today will ever bring back the eyesight of my good friend Kristie Hall.” — Dmitry Kuzmenko, one of the victims of the 2021 Halloween attack. Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand were sentenced to state prison for crimes relating to the 2021 Halloween night axe and knife attack that blinded one of Placerville resident Kristine Hall’s eyes and injured Dmitry Kuzmenko.
