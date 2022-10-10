Read full article on original website
Maryville wins Districts, sends 4 to state, Savannah sends 1
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Class 2 District 4 Girls Golf Tournament was held at Moila Golf Course on Monday. The Maryville Spoofhounds with 5 golfers participating at Districts. Spoofhounds with a very good outing, finishing 1st as a team, beating out Booneville and St. Michael the Archangel who finished 2nd and 3rd.
LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton
On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior. LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton. LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of...
Matthew Leroy Schuele
Matthew Leroy Schuele, 43, of St. Joseph, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 25, 1979 in Atchison, KS to Fred Schuele and Kathy Matthias. He graduated from Central High School in 1998. Matthew is preceded in death by his father Fred...
Virginia "Shorty" Colgan
Virginia "Shorty" Colgan, Saint Joseph, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, September 27th at home. Virginia was born in Good Intent, Kansas to Elfreda and Louis Finnegan. After graduating from Mount St. Scholastica, she worked at Blish Mize and Stein Laboratory as executive secretary. She married Harold and...
Sonjia Kay Pitts
Sonjia Kay Pitts was born to Charles Eden Bonnett and E. Lorene (Amos) Bonnet on October 9, 1948 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was a graduate of Benton High School and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother during her life. On May 23, 1966 she married Michael V. Pitts,...
Joyce Caroline Boyer
Joyce Caroline Boyer, born August 20, 1934, to Clyde Rudolph Millholen and Goldie Marie Calvert Millholen in St. Joseph, MO, the youngest of four children. Joyce graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1952. Upon graduation she worked as a practical nurse at Dr. Nichols Cancer Sanatorium in Savannah, MO. On March 7, 1953 she married Alva Lee Boyer of Halls, M0 at King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. She worked 20 years at Whitaker Cable until the plant closed. She was a home maker. She raised four sons, Alfred, Alan, Michael, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva in 2009, son, Mark in 1992, her parents, brother, Neal Wayne Millholen, and sister Edra Palmer. Her best friend and adopted sister, Bonnie Downing, as well as her beloved dog Dottie. She is survived by her three sons, Alfred Lee (Rita) Boyer of St. Joseph, Alan Ray Boyer of Easton, and Michael Joe (Jackie) Boyer of St. Joseph. Grandchildren, Ben (Vanessa) Boyer, Matthew (Jean) Boyer, William (Jessica) Boyer, Nicholas (Maria) Boyer, Andrew (Melanie) Boyer, Bethany (Josh) Smith, Ethan Boyer, Phillip (Kadi) Boyer, Luke Sill, Levi Sill, and Bill Hendrix, and 18 great- grandchildren, and one sister, Donna Perry of Rochester, MO. Several nieces, nephews, and friends. Joyce was a Baptist and a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She was a very faithful follower of Jesus and read the bible daily, she dearly loved her church family. She served as Sunday School teacher and crafts teacher at Vacation Bible School. She was baptized July 11, 1961, at Halls, MO for New Home Baptist Church. She loved to talk and talk about her kids, grand kids, and great grandkids of which she was so proud. She wrote poetry and has over 400 poems she has written, some of which were published. She was also an accomplished artist doing many drawings and paintings as well as crocheting many beautiful doilies that she gave away as gifts. But most of all she loved her family, and they loved her. She always put everyone first. She loved a lot in her time.
Jammie D. Seippel
Jammie D. Seippel 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 28, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO. Survivors include: his daughter, Galaxy, birth mother, Stacy Marshall, and birth father, Jason Climer, his grandparents, Garold Seippel and Sylvia Seippel who adopted him, 6 brothers and 2 sisters, his maternal grandfather, Marvin (Lisa) Bayer, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Jammie Seippel online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com click obituary, then funeral fund or to the funeral home directly.
Jeffery Scott Ford
Jeffery Scott Ford 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. He was born December 12, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Bonnie and Claude Ford. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1977, and married Dorothy Boller on April 22, 1978. Jeff and Dorothy were blessed with 44 wonderful years together. He worked at Ferguson Enterprises as a Branch Manager for 37 years. Jeff enjoyed getting to know his customers and colleagues, and over the course of his career many of them became lifelong close friends. Jeff enjoyed working, taking care of the house and yard, and spending time with Dorothy and the girls. He was a Baptist. Jeff was a devout Kansas City Chiefs fan, and loved watching the games with his family every weekend. He was a thoughtful, kind, and loving man, who kept his consideration for others and his sense of humor right to the very end. Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bradley Joe Ford, father-in-law, Charles Boller, and brother-in-law, Gregg Lighty. Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Ford of the home, daughters, Jessica Ford (Brad James), and Heather Ford of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Connie (Darren) Hale, and brother, Kirby (Martha Lee) Ford both of St. Joseph, MO. Mother-in-law, Alice Boller, sister-in-law, Ginger (Dan) Rudolph, brother-in-law, Tom (Brenda) Boller, all of St. Joseph, MO, brother-in-law, Timothy Boller (Jim Battrell) of Burien WA, sister-in-law, Victoria (Tim) LaBerge of Sammamish WA, and sister-in-law, Margaret Groves of Cordes Junction, AZ, uncle and aunt, Ron and Elaine Baker of St. Joseph, MO, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Robert Eugene Horton II
Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born July 17, 1969 in Topeka, KS, son of Patricia and Robert Horton. On December 29, 1989 he married Phyllis "Jeannie" Mason in St. Joseph. In 2002 he began his career with the United States Army as a civilian under the Futures Command at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Rob trusted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Rob was preceded in death by son, Robert Horton III. Survivors include, wife, Jeannie Horton, son Findley "Mason" Horton, his parents, Robert and Patty Horton, all of St. Joseph, brother, Jarrod (Ginger) Horton of Fairview, NC, sisters, Lori (Mike) Brinson of Centerton, AR and Alissa (Joe) Decker of Springfield, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robert Horton II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Jesse James Denbow
Jesse James Denbow 25, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born July 3, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Erin and Brian Denbow. He graduated from Savannah High School, and worked in the roofing industry. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and singing, baseball, running track in high school, and all sports. He liked living on the edge, but most especially spending time with his family. Jesse was preceded in death by father, Brian Wayne Denbow. Survivors include: mother, Erin McDonald-Sullivan (Marv) St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandparents, Dennis and Vernetta McDonald, siblings: Alex Denbow, Ashley Denbow, Maggie Demers, Zakk MCdonald, Ricky Winder, and Courtney Throckmorton. Jesse was an Organ donor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, funeral services and public livestream 10 am Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rita Lee Clinton
Rita Lee Clinton 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in a St. Joseph MO health care center. She was born April 9, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of May and Forrest "Buddy" Clinton. She was a Catholic. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Forrest C. Clinton, and sister, Gloria Randall. Survivors include: sisters, Mary Zahner, Naomi Bricker, and Karon Grom, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Lavina Mae Clark
Lavina Mae (Dinie) Clark passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at age 99. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 28, 1923. She was a devoted wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church with many friends she respected and adored. Her greatest love and joy may have been children, especially babies. She volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
Jon Thomas McCarthy
Jon McCarthy, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born September 8, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Betty and Tom McCarthy. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1980. Jon worked for Payless Concrete for many years. He was a lifelong bowler, outdoorsman, especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding quads. Jon was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger Ann McCarthy, and his parents. Survivors include: children, Jesica (Shawn) McCarthy of St. Joseph, and Jon Jr. (Ian) McCarthy of San Diego, CA, sister, Nancey (Mark) Baber of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Tristen (Zach) Minor, Rylan, Keaton, Leighton, and Anniston McCarthy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
"Helping Hand" sculpture donated to YWCA
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and as part of a national movement to prevent and end domestic violence. St. Joseph will be holding "Take Back the Night" on October 17. The event will kick off the "Week Without Violence" from October 17 - 21. The take...
Richard "Dick" Miller
Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Dick was born August 2, 1944 in St. Joseph to James and Mary Miller. He was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School. On April 11, 1966 he married Betty Cadwallader. Dick worked over 30 years for Affliated Foods. He was a lifelong Royals and Chiefs fan and a huge dog lover. He loved classic cars and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. He was a selfless man, always giving to others.
Goldie "Phyllis" Aleen Braman
Goldie "Phyllis" A. Braman 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born May 4, 1928 in Mayetta, KS, daughter of the late Effie and James Keith. She enjoyed riding on the bus, and doing her Witness work. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Alfred S. Braman Jr., son, Alfred "Buddy" S. Braman III, father, James Alva Keith, mother, Effie Isebele Keith, sister, Linda Baird, brothers and sisters, 3 brothers 4 sisters. Survivors include, daughter, Tammy (Ernie) Parker of St. Joseph, MO, son, Edward Braman of St. Joseph, MO, several, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Take care of our Girl.
October is Pedestrian Safety Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe. “A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
Terry Mark Corder
Terry M. Corder, 64, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. He was born November 26, 1957 in St. Joseph, son of Ida and Ralph Corder. Terry served in the US Army for 4 years. Terry was a hard worker. He enjoyed his family and friends, and working on cars. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Stacie Corder in 2012, his parents, and sister, Linda Bishop. Survivors include: companion, Chris Goin of St Joseph, sister, Donna Ledford of St Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.
Catherine "Katie" Marie Helsel
Catherine (Katie) Marie Helsel went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 24, 2022 following a lengthy illness, hospitalization, and hospice care. She was born on November 14, 1935 to the late Pete and Rose Rock. Katie graduated from Benton High School, and spent her entire life in St. Joseph, Missouri. She married Edward Helsel on January 29, 1955, and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Katie had four children: Edward Helsel Jr (Sheryl), Scott Helsel (Cathie), Kelly Helsel, and Dave Helsel (Sivi). Katie was blessed with nine grandkids: Mike Helsel (Krista), Amy Hayes (Josh), Jason Osborn (Jen), Crissy Liggett (Chris), Joey Helsel, Tavin Noellsch (Bree), Coldin Noellsch, Makenzie Wagner (Josh), and Madie Helsel. In addition she had nine great grandkids: Ike Hayes, Lexi Helsel, Griffin Helsel, Jacoby and Jonas Osborn, Tristyn, Fynnigan and Maveryck Liggett, and Eleanor Noellsch. Katie loved being on the go and was game for anything! She loved cards, bingo, theater events, and just being around family and friends. She was especially fond of her cat, Fred, who she believes was sent to her by Dad. Her children will always cherish growing up visiting family for weekly card game night, her holiday meals that she prepared, sitting around the table and teasing while preparing pierogies, her rocking of our kids on her knee and singing to them, the wonderful and safe neighborhoods that her and dad chose for us to grow up in, but more importantly, mom was key to bringing us up in a christian environment and the opportunity to experience a Catholic School upbringing. She loved everyone and was loved by all and will be truly missed.
Household hazardous waste collection on Saturday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, St. Joseph residents will be able to dispose of hazardous waste. This Saturday the city is holding the fall hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. Below is a list of materials that will be accepted. It...
