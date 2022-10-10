This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.

Read full article on original website
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
19-Year-Old Public School Paraprofessional Employee Shot In HeadAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?
On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
Visiting German students to perform with Easton’s jazz ensemble Sunday
Visiting students from Flensburg, Germany, will perform with Easton Area High School students at a concert on Sunday. Easton Area High School’s music program has conducted cultural exchanges with Flensburg dating back to the 1990s, according to the Express-Times archives. About 40 students from the Altes Gymnasium high school...
Student found charging taser in Montclair High School bathroom
A security guard discovered a Montclair High School student charging a taser in a school bathroom Tuesday, according to a message principal Jeffrey A. Freeman sent to parents. The security guard walked into the bathroom and saw the student charging a taser, David Cantor, the district's executive director of communications and community engagement, said Tuesday evening.
N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer
WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
jcitytimes.com
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Man with dementia missing from New Milford, NJ, last seen Saturday
NEW MILFORD — A 58-year-old man last seen Saturday morning may believe that although his home is in this Bergen County borough, he is still living in either New York City or Trinidad and Tobago. Michael Thorne has dementia, according to information released to Facebook and Twitter by the...
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
bestofnj.com
Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville Welcomes All
The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Boro Fall Fest returns to Wilson on heels of centennial celebration
Wilson Borough is bringing back its Boro Fall Fest to round out this week, one year after the inaugural event was held to celebrate the Northampton County community’s centennial celebration. Full details are available at celebratewilson.org for the festival scheduled 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1...
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Police looking for N.J. man with brain injury missing for 3 days
Police in Bergen County said Monday they are looking for a man with serious medical issues who has been missing from his New Milford home since Saturday morning. Michael Thorne, 58, was last seen about 11 a.m. at his home in the 1000 block of Carnation Drive, according to his wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne.
