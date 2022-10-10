Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists
UVA is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024
247Sports
Notebook: Optimism, excitement for Virginia women’s basketball as the Coach Mox era begins
Ever since Virginia hired Amaka Agugua-Hamilton back in March to replace Tina Thompson as head coach of the women’s basketball team, there has been a fresh sense of optimism around the program for the first time in years. The former Missouri State head coach has made an immediate impact...
ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game
Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
collegehoopstoday.com
5 questions entering the Atlantic 10
Really good. Dayton is one of three teams in the ROTHSTEIN 45 to return all five starters from last season while Saint Louis returns its top four scorers from last season’s team that won 23 games and reached the Postseason NIT. The Billikens also add Javonte Perkins — last season’s Atlantic 10 Preseason Player of the Year — who missed all of last season with a knee injury as well as a potential starter in Missouri transfer Javon Pickett. The 6-6 Perkins averaged 17.1 points and 3.9 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. One note for Dayton fans: Your team is going to be really good, but expecting this team to resemble the 2019-20 squad that would have been a top seed in the NCAA Tournament with Obi Toppin probably is a stretch. Temper those expectations.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on new teammates, season ahead
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
collegehoopstoday.com
Indiana, Kentucky in advanced discussions for multi-year series
Indiana and Kentucky are in advanced discussions to play a multi-year series with games both on campus and at neutral sites, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. The series is not expected to begin for a couple of years. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said last week on the College...
CBS Sports names Duke's Dereck Lively ACC Freshman of the Year
Duke's Dereck Lively, tabbed as the No. 1 player in the country in the final 247Sports.com player rankings for the Class of 2022, has been named the ACC's Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBSSports.com. The 7'1", 230 pound center from Westtown School in Philadelphia, PA figures to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils in his first (and only?) year on the college level.
VIDEO: Scouting report on Virginia Tech heading into game against Miami
Watch a discussion previewing the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., RSN). Miami has won four of the last five meetings including the last two and leads the all-time series 24-15. VTScoop's...
Week 7 College Football Picks: No. 15 NC State At No. 18 Syracuse
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse.
