Basketball

Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
Really good. Dayton is one of three teams in the ROTHSTEIN 45 to return all five starters from last season while Saint Louis returns its top four scorers from last season’s team that won 23 games and reached the Postseason NIT. The Billikens also add Javonte Perkins — last season’s Atlantic 10 Preseason Player of the Year — who missed all of last season with a knee injury as well as a potential starter in Missouri transfer Javon Pickett. The 6-6 Perkins averaged 17.1 points and 3.9 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. One note for Dayton fans: Your team is going to be really good, but expecting this team to resemble the 2019-20 squad that would have been a top seed in the NCAA Tournament with Obi Toppin probably is a stretch. Temper those expectations.
Indiana and Kentucky are in advanced discussions to play a multi-year series with games both on campus and at neutral sites, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. The series is not expected to begin for a couple of years. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said last week on the College...
Duke's Dereck Lively, tabbed as the No. 1 player in the country in the final 247Sports.com player rankings for the Class of 2022, has been named the ACC's Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBSSports.com. The 7'1", 230 pound center from Westtown School in Philadelphia, PA figures to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils in his first (and only?) year on the college level.
