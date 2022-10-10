Really good. Dayton is one of three teams in the ROTHSTEIN 45 to return all five starters from last season while Saint Louis returns its top four scorers from last season’s team that won 23 games and reached the Postseason NIT. The Billikens also add Javonte Perkins — last season’s Atlantic 10 Preseason Player of the Year — who missed all of last season with a knee injury as well as a potential starter in Missouri transfer Javon Pickett. The 6-6 Perkins averaged 17.1 points and 3.9 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. One note for Dayton fans: Your team is going to be really good, but expecting this team to resemble the 2019-20 squad that would have been a top seed in the NCAA Tournament with Obi Toppin probably is a stretch. Temper those expectations.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO