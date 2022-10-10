Read full article on original website
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
Breakthrough Wind Solution Gives Commercial Property Owners Efficient New Rooftop Option to Generate Renewable Energy
Patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies generates up to 50 percent more energy at same cost as rooftop solar PV. A new bladeless wind energy solution designed to integrate with building electrical systems and existing solar energy systems is helping commercial property owners meet increasing demands for on-site renewable energy. Aeromine Technologies' innovative, scalable, motionless system easily installs on the edge of a building generating up to 50 percent more energy at the same cost as rooftop solar PV.
Containerships with Sails and Fuel Cells Receive ABS Design Approval
As the maritime industry continues to explore opportunities for wind-assisted propulsion, a start-up company called Veer Corporation reports it has achieved design approval for what could become the first large, wind-powered containerships. Unlike many of the concepts which are smaller ships, Veer plans to combine wind power and hydrogen fuel cells to create larger ships employing sail technology used with large yachts.
Cadeler's Hybrid Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Booked until 2030
Danish offshore wind installation company Cadeler said Wednesday it had secured a contract with an undisclosed client for its recently ordered hybrid F-class vessel that will keep the vessel busy from 2027 to 2030. "If all options are called during the four-year agreement, the potential agreement value will exceed 330...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Fizzling out: a shortage of carbon dioxide hits U.K. food and drink industry
The irony is almost perfect: a chemical that threatens the planet because of its overabundance in the atmosphere is in dangerously short supply as a commodity. Shortages of industrial carbon dioxide have emerged periodically over the last couple of years, but the problem has blown up again in Europe, largely due to the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s decision to cut supplies of natural gas to Europe, which sent the price of that fuel soaring.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
“Welcome to a Dying Industry (1988)”
While pundits have long proclaimed the U.S. maritime industry dying or dead, the recent delivery of Great Lakes laker Mark W. Barker suggests an innovative future instead. Jacksonville Shipyard was a well-known repair yard that was particularly well known for servicing the Jones Act tanker fleet and Gino Ferrari was its New York representative. Each Christmas season Gino hosted a reception at the Four Seasons restaurant for tanker Owners.
Kerosene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Kerosene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Kerosene. Report Features Details. Product Name Kerosene Production Cost. Process Included Kerosene Production from Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
SCHOTTEL Gets Canadian Funding to Develop Quiet Propulsion
German propulsion company SCHOTTEL has been selected for funding within the Government of Canada's Quiet Vessel Initiative, which supports the development of new quiet vessel technologies, designs, and operational practices, leading to less underwater noise from vessels in Canadian waters. SCHOTTEL will assess the noise reduction achieved by the installation...
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital
London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC
BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
Gotlandsbolaget Unveils Hydrogen-powered Catamaran Ferry
Swedish company Gotlandsbolaget has unveiled the Gotland Hydrocat concept vessel, said to be the world's first large-scale, high-speed catamaran with fossil-free hydrogen propulsion. Slated to enter service in 2030, the high-speed vessel will operate between Gotland and the Swedish mainland, reducing crossing times to under three hours. The vessel is...
VIDEO: 'Historic Moment' as Seabed Nodules Collected and Lifted to Production Vessel Using 4 km Riser
The Metals Company (TMC) said Wednesday it had collected an initial batch of seafloor polymetallic nodules, and transported them up a 4km-long riser system to the surface in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC, the explorer of what it says is the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source...
Maersk's Svitzer, APM Terminals Hire 'Transformation' Executives
Danish shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed a pair of executives to lead transformation at its towage and terminals subsidiaries. Sabrina Weymiens has been named Head of Transformation at towage provider Svitzer, and Charlotte Guillaumie has been named Head of Strategy and Transformation at port operating company APM Terminals.
Malin Group Acquires Clyde Corrosion
Clyde Corrosion Control Ltd has become part of the Malin Group, with the formal agreement documenting sale of all shares in the company being signed at the Group’s South Rotunda headquarters on October 7. Clyde Corrosion Control will now form a specialist division under the Group’s Malin Newbuild business unit, who specialize in large scale fabrication projects.
