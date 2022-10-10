The irony is almost perfect: a chemical that threatens the planet because of its overabundance in the atmosphere is in dangerously short supply as a commodity. Shortages of industrial carbon dioxide have emerged periodically over the last couple of years, but the problem has blown up again in Europe, largely due to the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s decision to cut supplies of natural gas to Europe, which sent the price of that fuel soaring.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO