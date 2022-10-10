Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently closed the books on the Legislature’s 2022 session by signing hundreds of bills. Taken as a whole, the state budget passed in June and the flood of measures passed in August are a significant step to the left. They move California closer to the Western European model of providing an extensive array of social, educational and medical benefits — one that progressive activists want California to emulate and lead the nation.
After 12 years in congress, Rep. Karen Bass is leaving the United States Capitol in hopes of running Los Angeles' City Hall. She's made it clear that if she's elected to the city's top office her No. 1 priority would be to get a handle on the homelessness crisis. "If I have the privilege and honor of being elected mayor there is no question, day one is declaring a state of emergency to address the people who are on our streets," Bass said. Using the powers granted to her in a state of emergency, Bass said that she wants to get 15,000 unhoused...
