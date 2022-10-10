The U.S. Forest Service is seeking nominees to fill openings on the 15-member El Dorado County Resource Advisory Committee. Applications are requested by Nov. 15. The Resource Advisory Committee is established under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act to review and recommend conservation projects that benefit National Forest System lands in El Dorado County. The RAC recommends funding for projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems and restore and improve land health and water quality.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO