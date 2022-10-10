ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak points to a welcome battery increase

By Jay Bonggolto
What you need to know

  • The base Samsung Galaxy S23 model could outlast its predecessor in the battery department.
  • A new leak claims the upcoming phone will pack a 3,900mAh battery, though there's likely no change in charging speed.
  • Samsung could also give the vanilla model the same screen size as the previous generation.

The Galaxy S23 series is Samsung's next flagship phone on the horizon, following the release of its latest foldable phones a few months ago, and while the phone isn't expected to debut until next year, we're already hearing a lot about it. The most recent rumor gives us an idea of the battery capacity of the vanilla model.

According to Digital Chat Station , who has a track record of making accurate predictions about mobile phones, the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model will include a 3,900mAh battery (via GSMArena ). This implies that it may have a larger battery than the Galaxy S22 , which shipped with a 3,700mAh battery.

While the new leak suggests a welcome improvement in battery life, it appears that we won't see anything new in charging speed. That's because rumor has it that the Galaxy S23 will have the same 25W fast charging capability as the previous model.

While the bigger battery size could mean longer use per charge, it's hard to imagine the upcoming phone having a significant stamina boost compared to the Galaxy S22. The battery life of a phone is heavily influenced by a variety of factors, including the user's habits and the power efficiency of the chipset.

That said, assuming the Galaxy S23 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it's safe to expect a slightly longer battery life under normal conditions. Qualcomm's next flagship mobile platform, which will presumably power tomorrow's best Android phones , is tipped to bring a 30% increase in performance .

Furthermore, the tipster claims that the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen, which is similar to its predecessor. If this is true, Samsung will cram a larger battery into a smaller body. The upcoming phone was previously rumored to have dimensions similar to the S22 , lending credence to the new rumor.

Recent speculations suggested that the Galaxy S23 Plus may also receive a larger battery , though the same cannot be said for the Ultra model. Nonetheless, these rumors appear to indicate that Samsung intends to improve the battery life of its flagship phones. In his review, our own Derrek Lee lamented the vanilla Galaxy S22's poor battery life, so any improvement on that front is a step in the right direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOUsH_0iTNvYn800

Samsung Galaxy S22

The smallest member of the Galaxy S22 family compensates for its diminutive size by providing plenty of power, thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The design has been improved over its predecessor, resulting in the best-looking Galaxy smartphone we've ever had.

