New York Announces Funding for Counterterrorism, Emergency Preparedness
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York announced more than $246 million dollars in federal funding to support counterterrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. The funding, which comes from the homeland security grant program, supports security preparedness efforts. This includes improving intelligence gathering, enhancing cybersecurity capabilities, and improving the protection of crowded places.
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic Charities...
Advocates and state legislators rally outside the New York State Capital for access to cancer medications
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday outside the New York State Capital, advocates and some lawmakers gathered to protest against a policy change to the Medicaid Pharmacy Program. On Sep. 1 of this year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) changed their policy where Medicaid consumers enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care can non longer receive their oral medications through a physician dispensary. According to the NYSDOH website, Medicaid consumers will receive their prescription medications through the Medicaid Fee-For-Service (FFS) Pharmacy Program.
Tax Relief Being Mailed to Eligible New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today announced it has started mailing additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. New York said today that they are issuing $475 million dollars in additional New York child and earned income tax payments for 1.8 million people.
Drivers in New York Can Replace Peeling License Plates for Free
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding vehicle owners they can exchange any New York license plate that is peeling free of charge. Customers who want the next available standard plate number free of charge can email DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov. They should include...
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
